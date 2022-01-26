The French Settlement boys hit 13 3-pointers in a 72-33 win over Capitol on Tuesday, while Stella Allison scored 29 as the FSHS girls defeated Hannan 65-37.
In other games, Walker's boys cruised over Parkview Baptist, 84-34, and Holden scored a 45-36 win over Christ Episcopal.
BOYS GAMES
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 72, CAPITOL 33
FSHS led 44-18 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Maxwell Allison led FSHS with 18 points on six 3-pointers, with four in the fourth quarter.
Draven Smith and Edward Allison each had 15 points. Smith had three 3-pointers, all in the second quarter, while Allison had two treys. Boston Balfantz added 14 points with two 3-pointers.
WALKER 84, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 34
Walker held Parkview to single digits in three quarters and led 50-19 at halftime.
Donald Butler led 11 Walker players who scored with 16 points, 10 in the first quarter. Ja'Cory Thomas added 11, and Kedric Brown and Brandon Bardales each had 10 points.
HOLDEN 45, CHRIST EPISCOPAL 36
The Rockets led 26-18 at halftime and 33-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jake Forbes led Holden with 14 points, Steve Garcia added 12 and Eldridge Ahumada scored 11.
Holden went 8-for-11 from the line and hit five 3-pointers.
GIRLS GAME
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 65, HANNAN 37
FSHS led 21-19 at halftime but used a 28-11 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Allison scored 16 points in the third quarter, finishing with two 3-pointers while going 7-for8 from the line.
Brooke Karpinski added 16 points, with 10 in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.