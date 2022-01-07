The French Settlement boys and both Springfield teams posted wins in the French Settlement Classic on Thursday, while the Walker girls picked up a win over Lafayette Christian Academy in the Sugar Bowl Classic.
BOYS GAMES
FRENCH SETTLEMENT CLASSIC
FSHS 63, LUTCHER 53
The Lions trailed 17-9 at the end of the first quarter but pulled ahead 32-30 at halftime.
Draven Smith led FSHS with 24 points, including 10 in the third quarter. Edward Allison added 17 with 11 in the second quarter.
Lutcher hit eight 3-pointers as a team, while FSHS had five and went 20-for-26 at the line.
SPRINGFIELD 60, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 47
Springfield led 34-19 at halftime on the way to the win
Kobe Dykes led the Bulldogs with 21 points, including 10 in the first quarter, while Amir Chaney had 14 with 10 in the fourth quarter
GIRLS GAMES
FSHS CLASSIC
SPRINGFIELD 70, DUTCHTOWN 48
The Lady Bulldogs led 31-22 at halftime and put the game away with a 28-13 run in the third quarter.
Maddie Ridgedell led Springfield with 14 points, while Emersyn Neal and Jaci Williams each added 13. Neal scored 10 in the third quarter.
Springfield hit seven 3-pointers in the game.
SUGAR BOWL CLASSIC
WALKER 52, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 43
Walker rallied from an 11-8 deficit at the end of the first quarter to take a 25-24 lead at halftime.
The Lady Cats pulled away with a 19-13 run in the third quarter.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 16 points, while Ja'Miya Vann added 15 with three 3-pointers.
