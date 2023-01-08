FSHS-Episcopal Draven Smith

French Settlement's Draven Smith had 33 points against Episcopal.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie LeBourgeois

The French Settlement boys closed out the French Settlement Classic with a 63-54 win over Episcopal on Saturday, while Springfield outlasted Albany 52-49 in the same tournament.

Elsewhere, Scotlandville got off to a fast start to key a 66-42 win over Walker in the championship game of the Wayde Sims Foundation Classic.

