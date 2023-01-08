The French Settlement boys closed out the French Settlement Classic with a 63-54 win over Episcopal on Saturday, while Springfield outlasted Albany 52-49 in the same tournament.
Elsewhere, Scotlandville got off to a fast start to key a 66-42 win over Walker in the championship game of the Wayde Sims Foundation Classic.
In girls action, Springfield put together a solid effort at the free throw line to key a 75-51 win over Madison Prep in the French Settlement Classic.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 63, EPISCOPAL 54
Draven Smith scored 33 points to pace the Lions, scoring 10 each in the second and fourth quarters, while Episcopal went 8-for-20 from the line for the game.
The Lions, who hit eight 3-pointers and went 7-for-12 from the line, led 33-25 at halftime.
Boston Balfantz added 13 points for FSHS, including three 3-pointers.
SPRINGFIELD 52, ALBANY 49
The Bulldogs led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and 31-11 at halftime before the Hornets cut the lead to 48-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Seven players scored for each team, with Rowen Harris leading the Bulldogs with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Chris Brown added 10, while Dequane Davis and Dequincy Davis each scored eight.
Tavorian Hart led Albany with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Leon Hart and Jamarquis Jackson each had nine.
SCOTLANDVILLE 66, WALKER 42
The Wildcats trailed 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime before the Hornets put the game away with a 23-15 run in the fourth quarter.
Warren Young Jr. led Walker with 15 points, while Kedric Brown scored 11.
Darian Booker led Scotlandville with 25 points.
SPRINGFIELD 75, MADISON PREP 51
Springfield went 28-for-33 from the line for the game, while Madison Prep went 4-for-8.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 15-14 at the end of the first quarter but pulled ahead 38-20 at halftime.
Anna Richardson led Springfield with 21 points, including a 7-for-8 effort at the line, while Blayre Wheat scored 12 (8-for-8 FTs), Maddie Ridgedell added 11, Jaci Williams nine and Emersyn Wheat eight on an 8-for-8 effort from the stripe.
