The Doyle boys basketball team put together a solid second quarter to spark a 48-33 win over Holden on Monday, while the Lady Rockets picked up a 54-39 win over Doyle.
Meanwhile, Springfield's boys picked up a 62-36 win over Loranger, while the Lady Wolves scored a 55-29 win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Also, 12 players scored as Walker cruised to an 82-29 win over Donaldsonville, while 11 scored as French Settlement's girls defeated Kentwood, 66-26.
BOYS GAMES
DOYLE 48, HOLDEN 33
Doyle snapped a 5-5 tie at the end of the first quarter to lead 23-11 at halftime.
Holden cut the lead to 33-23 heading into the fourth quarter before Doyle closed with a 15-10 run.
Garrett Shoemaker led Doyle with 14 points, including eight in the fourth quarter as the Tigers went 6-for-6 from the line and hit four 3-pointers. Cody Sanchez added eight points with two 3-pointers, while Slade Lacey, Champ Morales and Payton Jones each had six.
Jake Forbes led Holden with 11 points as the Rockets went 6-for-11 from the line and hit three 3-pointers. Eldrigde Ahumade added seven points, and Steve Garcia had six.
SPRINGFIELD 62, LORANGER 36
The Bulldogs outscored the Wolves 34-13 in the first quarter and led 39-22 at halftime to key the win.
Owen Hodges led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Kobe Dykes added 16 with eight in the first quarter. Amir Chaney chipped in 10 points.
Hodges and Chaney each had two 3-pointers as the Bulldogs hit nine in the game.
GIRLS GAMES
WALKER 82, DONALDSONVILLE 29
Walker outscored Donaldsonville 32-11 in the second quarter to lead 46-19 at halftime, keying the win.
Kennedi Ard led Walker with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Lanie Miller added 11 with seven in the first quarter, while Caitlin Travis had 10 and Kailey Bennett eight.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 66, KENTWOOD 26
FSHS hit seven 3-pointers in the game and led 41-15 at halftime.
Stella Allison paced the Lady Lions with 15 points, including nine in the first quarter. Raegan Matherne added 11 points with three 3-pointers, while Brooke Dupuy scored eight.
LORANGER 55, SPRINGFIELD 29
Loranger held the Lady Bulldogs to single digits in three quarters to get the win, leading 24-14 at halftime and 35-20 going into the fourth quarter.
Amiya Pinestraw led Springfield with seven points, while Tessa Jones and Peyton Ellis added eight.
Loranger hit eight 3-pointers in the game.
