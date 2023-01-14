The boys basketball teams from Holden, Walker and Denham Springs and the Walker girls all posted wins.
The boys basketball teams from Holden, Walker and Denham Springs and the Walker girls all posted wins.
Holden rallied from a 10-0 deficit to start the game to score a 62-33 win over Grand Lake at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles on Saturday.
On Friday, Walker’s boys defeated Liberty Magnet, 65-46, while the Lady Cats scored a 74-41 win over Liberty.
On Thursday, Denham Springs won its 11th straight game with a 36-35 road win over Plaquemine.
BOYS GAMES
HOLDEN 62, GRAND LAKE 33
The Rockets rallied to grab an 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, went ahead 26-16 at halftime and 48-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Steve Garcia and Abrahm Puma each scored 14 points for player of the game honors, while Jake Forbes added 13 points.
WALKER 65, LIBERTY MAGNET 46
The Wildcats went 24-for-33 from the line, while Liberty went 6-for-11 for the game.
Walker led 30-26 at halftime and 43-33 going into the third quarter.
Warren Young Jr. led the Wildcats with 17 points, while Ja’Cory Thomas and KJ Smith-Johnson each scored 12, with Smith-Johnson scoring eight in the fourth quarter.
Mekhi Varnado added 11 for Walker.
DENHAM SPRINGS 36, PLAQUEMINE 35
The Yellow Jackets led 14-11 at halftime and 26-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jermaine O’Conner led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, while Maison Vorise added nine.
DSHS went 7-for-9 from the line, while Plaquemine was 4-for-10.
GIRLS GAME
WALKER 74, LIBERTY MAGNET 41
The Lady Cats led 45-14 at halftime to key the rout.
Nine players scored for Walker, which hit 11 3-pointers.
Ja’Miya Vann led with 17 points (four 3-pointers), Kennedi Ard added 16 (two 3-pointers), and Caitlin Travis had 11 (two 3-pointers).
Walker went 13-for-16 from the line, while Liberty was 10-for-18 with three 3-pointers.
