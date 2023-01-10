The Live Oak boys basketball team put together a solid first half to key a 74-49 win over Istrouma, while the French Settlement girls used a strong fourth quarter to pull away for a 55-45 win over Assumption on Monday.
BOYS GAME
LIVE OAK 74, ISTROUMA 49
The Eagles led 40-20 at halftime, scoring 20 points in both the first and second quarters.
Istrouma, which went 3-for-13 from the line and hit four 3-pointers, cut the led to 52-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Ten players scored for Live Oak, led by Alijah Vincent, who scored 16, including eight in the first quarter.
Clayten Ray added 14 points, Cameron Ivy had 11 – all in the third quarter with three 3-pointers – and Hayden Ray scored 10 with eight in the second quarter.
GIRLS GAME
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 55, ASSUMPTION 45
The Lady Lions led 42-40 heading into the fourth quarter and pulled away for the win.
FSHS, which led 33-23 at halftime, went 13-for-17 from the line.
Eight players scored for the Lady Lions with 16 points each for Stella Allison and Gracelyn Sibley.
