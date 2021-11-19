Ten players scored as Live Oak scored a 78-47 win over Broadmoor on Thursday to notch its first win of the season.
The Eagles led 28-20 at halftime and used a 28-10 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
C.J. Davis led the Eagles with 15 points, while T.J. Magee had 14 and Jaxen Ray and Tae Henyard each chipped in 12.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 41, ESA 38
The Lions moved to 2-0 on the season and led 20-19 at halftime.
FSHS led 32-27 heading into the fourth quarter before ESA made a charge.
Edward Allison led the Lions with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, while Jonas LeBourgeois added seven points.
SPRINGFIELD 51, CHRIST EPISCOPAL 34
The Bulldogs led 28-10 at halftime and 41-18 heading into the fourth quarter to key the win.
Amir Chaney led Springfield with 15 points, Owen Hodges added 13 and Kobe Dykes scored 10.
GIRLS
WALKER 72, EPISCOPAL 25
Walker held Episcopal to single digits in every quarter as nine players scored.
Kennedi Ard led the Lady Cats with 17 points, including nine in the second quarter.
Caitlin Travis added 11 points and Lanie Miler and Kailey Bennett each scored 10 for Walker, which hit seven 3-pointers.
