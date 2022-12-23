Parish Tournament Walker-Live Oak Boys Warren Young Jr. Marcel Foster

Walker's Warren Young Jr. brings the ball up the court against Live Oak's Marcel Foster.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

Ponchatoula’s Allen Graves scored 31 points, while Walker’s Warren Young Jr. scored 26 as the Green Wave grabbed an 84-65 win over Walker in the Jacobi Scott Memorial Christmas Challenge Tournament at Walker on Thursday.

Elsewhere, five players scored in double figures as French Settlement scored a 69-47 win over West Feliciana, while the FSHS girls picked up a 48-39 win over St. Joseph’s.

