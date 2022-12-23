Ponchatoula’s Allen Graves scored 31 points, while Walker’s Warren Young Jr. scored 26 as the Green Wave grabbed an 84-65 win over Walker in the Jacobi Scott Memorial Christmas Challenge Tournament at Walker on Thursday.
Elsewhere, five players scored in double figures as French Settlement scored a 69-47 win over West Feliciana, while the FSHS girls picked up a 48-39 win over St. Joseph’s.
PONCHATOULA 84, WALKER 65
Walker dropped to 10-1 on the season as each team hit seven 3-pointers with Graves scoring eight points each in the first, second and third quarters as the Green Wave snapped a 19-19 tie at the end of the first quarter with a 24-18 run in the second.
Ponchatoula led 61-51 heading into the fourth quarter.
Young scored 11 points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth, while Kedric Brown added 13 points with two 3-pointers. Brandon Bardales had 11 points with three 3-pointers as the Wildcats went 10-for-14 from the line.
Ponchatoula was 13-for-19 from the line.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 69, WEST FELICIANA 47
The Lions led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter and 34-28 at halftime before pulling away with a 21-9 run in the third quarter.
Maxwell Allison led FSHS with 13 points, while Draven Smith, Braden Simoneaux and Boston Balfantz each scored 11 and Talan Bantaa had 10.
West Feliciana hit eight 3-pointers and went 3-for-5 from the line.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 48, ST. JOSEPH’S 39
The Lady Lions trailed 31-30 going into the fourth quarter but closed with an 18-8 run to get the win.
Seven players scored as FSHS went 10-for-17 from the line, led by Gracelyn Sibley, who scored six in the first quarter and six in the fourth quarter. Stella Allison added 11 points.
