The Springfield girls and French Settlement boys basketball teams picked up tournament wins over Lake Arthur on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs held Lake Arthur to single digits in two quarters and hit four 3-pointers in a 54-40 win in the Vermilion Catholic Tournament.
Meanwhile, the FSHS boys hit eight 3-pointers in a 57-31 win over Lake Arthur in the St. Edmund Tournament.
SPRINGFIELD 54, LAKE ARTHUR 40
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 12-8 at the end of the first quarter but rallied for a 23-20 edge at halftime and a 38-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 16 points, Blayre Wheat added 12 with three 3-pointers while going 6-for-6 at the line, and Tessa Jones scored nine.
Springfield hit four 3-pointers as a team and went 14-for-25 at the line, while Lake Arthur hit five 3-pointers and went 7-for-11 at the stripe.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 57, LAKE ARTHUR 31
Draven Smith led the Lions with 22 points, scoring 10 in the second quarter and seven in the third as FSHS led 24-18 at halftime and 42-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Talan Bantaa added 17 points, including thee 3-pointers, scoring seven points in the first quarter, while Maxwell Allison had 15 points with two 3-pointers.
The Lions went 7-for-10 from the line, while Lake Arthur was 3-for-12 with four 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.