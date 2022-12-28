Springfield-Collegiate Baton Rouge Blayre Wheat

Springfield's Blayre Wheat looks to make a pass against Collegiate Baton Rouge.

 Photo courtesy of Debra Ridgedell

The Springfield girls and French Settlement boys basketball teams picked up tournament wins over Lake Arthur on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldogs held Lake Arthur to single digits in two quarters and hit four 3-pointers in a 54-40 win in the Vermilion Catholic Tournament.

