The Springfield girls basketball team put together a 39-point first quarter to key a 58-15 road win Monday, while Walker’s girls rolled to a 68-35 victory over Dominican at Walker.
In boys action, Springfield defeated Independence 63-25.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 1:47 pm
GIRLS GAMES
SPRINGFIELD 58, INDEPENDENCE 15
The Lady Bulldogs used a 39-2 run in the first quarter to pull away for the win as Anna Richardson (11 points), Emersyn Neal (10 points) and Maddie Ridgedell (nine points) did all of their scoring.
Springfield led 51-8 at halftime as Peyton Ellis also scored nine points.
WALKER 68, DOMINICAN 35
Nine players scored, and the Lady Cats hit seven 3-pointers in the win, holding Dominican to single digits in three quarters.
Walker led 34-20 at halftime.
Jamiya Vann led Walker with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, Kennedi Ard scored 15 points with two 3-pointers, including eight points in the third quarter, while Arionna Patterson had 11.
BOYS GAME
SPRINGFIELD 63, INDEPENDENCE 25
The Bulldogs, who led 37-15 at halftime, hit five 3-pointers and held Independence to single digits in every quarter.
Nine players scored, led by Rowen Harris, who had 20 points with four 3-pointers while going 6-for-8 from the line. Tabias McGee added 13, and Dequincy Davis scored eight.
