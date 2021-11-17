Springfield’s basketball teams opened their seasons with a sweep of Maurepas in action Tuesday at Springfield.
The Bulldogs picked up a 60-30 win over the Wolves, while the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 52-32 win.
BOYS GAME
SPRINGFIELD 60, MAUREPAS 30
Kobe Dykes led the Bulldogs with 21 points, with 11 in the third quarter. Owen Hodges added 17 points, scoring 11 in the second quarter.
Gavin Reine led Maurepas with eight points, while Colby Penalber and Logan Guidry each had six.
GIRLS GAMES
SPRINGFIELD 52, MAUREPAS 32
Emersyn Neal and Maddie Ridgedell each had 11 points to lead Springfield as nine players scored.
Sloane Bercegeay led Maurepas with 21 points, going 9-for-14 from the line with four 3-pointers. Sydnie Burks added nine points with two 3-pointers.
WALKER 70, SOUTHSIDE 31
The Lady Cats scored 35 points in the second quarter, building a 52-7 lead at halftime.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 24 points, including 17 in the second quarter. Arionna Patterson added 11 points, Lanie Miller scored nine and Ray’Onna Sterling scored 21.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 53, INDEPENDENCE 22
The Lady Lions led 32-9 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Jaiden Braud led the Lady Lions with 12 points, while Gracelynn Sibley and Stella Allison each scored 10.
