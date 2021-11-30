The Springfield girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 54-42 road win over Pine on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 24-16 at halftime, but Pine cut the lead to 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
Springfield closed with an 18-10 run.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 14 points, Aniya Pinestraw added 11 with eight in the fourth quarter, and Tessa Jones scored 10.
The Lady Bulldogs went 17-for-34 from the line.
WALKER 85, H.L. BOURGEOIS 22
The Lady Cats held HLB to single digits in each quarter while building a 45-8 lead at halftime.
Aneace Scott led Walker with 14 points, Kennedi Ard and Ja'Miya Vann each had 11 and Ray'Onna Sterling added 10 as 12 players scored.
DENHAM SPRINGS 50, PLAQUEMINE 28
The Lady Jackets led 20-0 after the first quarter and 35-10 at halftime to spark the victory.
Taylor Smith hit four 3-pointers in the game and scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter. Hannah Hudnall added eight points, with six in the first quarter.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 45, PORT ALLEN 42
FSHS trailed 20-17 at halftime but used a 15-9 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
Brooke Dupuy paced the Lady Lions with 17 points, while Gracelyn Sibley scored 12 and Hazlyn Granade 11.
BOYS
SPRINGFIELD 61, PINE 49
The Bulldogs led 28-27 at halftime and broke the game open with a 23-9 run in the third quarter.
Amir Chaney and Owen Hodges each had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs, who went 22-for-29 at the line.
Kobe Dykes added 15 points.
