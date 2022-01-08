Both Springfield teams and the Doyle girls posted wins in the French Settlement Classic on Friday, while Walker's boys picked up a win over St. Michael in an individual game.
Also, St. John edged the Live Oak girls, Amite defeated the Live Oak boys, and St. Louis defeated the Walker girls in the Sugar Bowl Classic.
Albany defeated Holden 51-23 in girls basketball action.
BOYS
FRENCH SETTLEMENT CLASSIC
SPRINGFIELD 64, GLEN OAKS 55
The Bulldogs trailed 28-27 at halftime but pulled away with a 21-12 run in the fourth quarter.
Kobe Dykes led the Bulldogs with 21 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Amir Chaney and Chris Brown each scored 10.
INDVIDUAL GAMES
WALKER 53, ST. MICHAEL 41
The Wildcats led 24-18 at halftime and outscored the Warriors 18-13 in the fourth quarter to ice the win.
Warren Young Jr. led Walker with 20 points, including three 3-pointers, while Donald Butler scored 14 and Ja'Cory Thomas had 10.
AMITE 68, LIVE OAK 52
Amite led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back to get the win.
T.J. Magee led the Eagles with 15 points, while Tae Henyard added 10.
GIRLS
FRENCH SETTLEMENT CLASSIC
SPRINGFIELD 51, RIVERSIDE 32
Springfield led 30-21 at halftime to spark the win.
Emersyn Neal led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points, while Maddie Ridgedell scored 11.
DOYLE 49, DUTCHTOWN 41
Doyle led 33-32 heading into the fourth quarter and closed with a 16-9 run to get the win.
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Kaelyn Contorno added 14 with two 3-pointers, and Kassidy Rivero scored 11 with three 3-pointers.
Doyle had nine 3-pointers in the game.
SUGAR BOWL CLASSIC
ST. LOUIS 61, WALKER 48
Walker trailed 13-5 at the end of the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime.
Caitlin Travis led the Lady Cats with 19 points, including a 9-for-10 effort at the line. Arionna Patterson added 13 points.
Walker was 16-for-27 from the line.
INDIVIDUAL GAMES
ST. JOHN 35, LIVE OAK 31
Live Oak led 25-23 heading into the fourth quarter before St. John rallied for the win.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with 12 points, while Bailey Little added seven.
