Springfield’s basketball team picked up wins in the Jewel Sumner Tournament on Wednesday, while the Denham Springs girls defeated University High in a non-tournament contest.
JEWEL SUMNER TOURNAMENT
BOYS
SPRINGFIELD 60, MOUNT HERMON 32
Springfield held Mount Hermon to two points in the first and fourth quarters to spark the win, leading 38-14 at halftime.
Kobe Dykes led Springfield with 19 points, 11 coming in the first quarter. Owen Hodges added 12, and Amir Chaney scored eight.
GIRLS
SPRINGFIELD 59, INDEPENDENCE 23
Springfield held Independence to single digits in every quarter, building a 28-8 lead at halftime and a 51-17 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs hit five 3 pointers, with Peyton Ellis hitting two as part of a 10-point effort. Maddie Ridgedell and Emersyn Neal each had nine as 11 players scored.
DENHAM SPRINGS 59, UNIVERSITY HIGH 29
The Lady Jackets held University High scoreless in the third quarter to spark the victory.
Hannah Hudnall led DSHS with 17 points, eight in the third quarter. Taylor Smith added 15 with nine in the first quarter.
