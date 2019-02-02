HAMMOND -- It simply wasn't meant to be for the Doyle boys basketball team.
St. Thomas Aquinas' Jake Berner drained a 3-pointer at the final buzzer, giving the Falcons a 43-40 win in District 10-2A action Friday at STA.
The Tigers trailed 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime before cutting the lead to 34-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cameron Jones led Doyle, which went 4-for-7 at the line, with 14 points. Andrew Yuratich and Braden Keen each added nine points for the Tigers.
The Falcons went 6-for-7 from the line.
MOUNT HERMON 64, MAUREPAS 27
Mount Hermon held the Wolves to single digit-scoring in all but the third quarter, building a 26-7 lead at halftime to cruise to the win.
Landon Loupe led the Wolves with eight points, while Trevor Bovia and Talan Bantaa each scored four.
GIRLS
ALBANY 62, HANNAN 33
The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 32-18 halftime lead to cruise to the District 9-3A win.
Camryn Woods led Albany with 15 points, eight of which came in the third quarter. Tristan Miles added 12 points, while Haley Meyers and Devyn Hoyt each scored eight.
FSHS 72, RIVERSIDE 46
Dannah Martin scored 30 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Lady Lions rolled to the non-district win.
French Settlement, which hit 10 3-pointers as a team, led 45-28 at halftime.
Payton Clouatre, who had two 3-pointers, scored 22 for FSHS, and Serenity Smith had 10. Smith and Laura Cox had the other 3-pointers for the Lady Lions.
