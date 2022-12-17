The Walker boys basketball team closed out the Madison Prep Tournament with a 54-47 win over Woodlawn of Shreveport on Saturday, while the Denham Springs girls closed out the Walker Tournament with a 62-18 rout of Assumption.
On Friday, Stella Allison scored 27 points, sparking French Settlement to a 74-46 road win over Pine.
WALKER 54, WOODLAWN-SHREVEPORT 47
Walker led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 26-21 at halftime before an 18-14 run in the third quarter gave the Wildcats some distance.
Kedric Brown led the Wildcats with 19 points, including nine in the first quarter. Ja’Cory Thomas added 13 points, while Brandon Bardales had 12 with two 3-pointers while going 4-for-4 at the line.
Walker had three 3-pointers and went 15-for-22 at the line while Woodlawn hit four 3-pointers and went 5-for-10 from the line.
DENHAM SPRINGS 62, ASSUMPTION 18
Eleven players scored, and DSHS held the Lady Mustangs to single digits in every quarter to spark the win.
Denham led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and 34-12 at halftime.
Raegan White led the Lady Jackets with 20 points, including 14 in the first quarter. Taylor Smith added 12 with seven in the third quarter.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 74, PINE 46
Allison scored 18 points in the first half with 11 in the second quarter as the Lady Lions led 39-29 at halftime.
Brooke Dupuy added 21 points with three 3-pointers, while Gracelyn Sibley scored 16.
Pine went 14-for-30 from the line, while FSHS was 12-for-18.
