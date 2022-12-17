Parish Tournament Walker-Live Oak Boys Brandon Bardales, Kedric Brown, Cayden Jones

Walker's Brandon Bardales (3) and Kedric Brown (5) surround Live Oak's Cayden Jones.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Walker boys basketball team closed out the Madison Prep Tournament with a 54-47 win over Woodlawn of Shreveport on Saturday, while the Denham Springs girls closed out the Walker Tournament with a 62-18 rout of Assumption.

On Friday, Stella Allison scored 27 points, sparking French Settlement to a 74-46 road win over Pine.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.