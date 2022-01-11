Warren Young Jr. scored 33 points, helping the Walker boys basketball team rally for a 69-58 win over East St. John on Monday.
The Wildcats trailed 35-26 at halftime and by 15 at one point in the contest before tying the game at 47-47 heading into the fourth quarter.
Walker closed with a 22-11 with Young Jr. scoring 11 points in the span. He scored 10 in the second quarter, finishing with three 3-pointers.
Kedric Brown added 13 points, while Donald Butler had 12.
LAKESHORE 58, LIVE OAK 54
Live Oak put together a late rally that fell short.
The Eagles trailed 23-16 at halftime and 43-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jamarion Thomas led Live Oak with 18 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Tae Henyard scored 13 and T.J. Magee added 12 for the Eagles, who went 8-for-20 from the line.
DOYLE 48, WOODLAWN 41
Doyle led 27-18 at halftime while limiting Woodlawn to single digits in three quarters to get the win.
Payton Jones led Doyle with 17 points, with 10 in the second quarter. Champ Morales added nine points with two 3-pointers.
GIRLS
DOYLE 62, WOODLAWN 33
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 24 points, including five 3-pointers as the Lady Tigers held Woodlawn to single digits in three quarters to spark the win.
Kassidy Rivero added 17 points with three 3-pointers, while Kay Kay Savant had 10 points, all in the second half.
