The Walker and Denham Springs girls basketball teams picked up wins in the Brusly Tournament, while the Live Oak boys notched a victory in the Red Stick Invitational on Thursday.
Walker, ranked No. 1 in the Division I non-select power rankings, picked up a 67-42 win over No. 2 Barbe.
Denham Springs, at No. 5 in the Division I non-select power rankings, moved to 14-1 on the season with a 41-25 win over Carencro.
Live Oak’s boys defeated Tara,
Five players scored in double figures for the Lady Cats, who led 22-18 after the first quarter then held Barbe to single digits over the next three, building a 38-27 lead at halftime.
Walker extended the lead to 57-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
JaMiya Vann led Walker with 18 points, including five 3-pointers. She scored nine in the first quarter on three treys.
Kennedi Ard added 13 points with nine in the third quarter, while Caitlin Travis and Arionna Patterson each scored 12 points, with Travis hitting two 3-pointers. Aneace Scott added 10 for the Lady Cats.
DENHAM SPRINGS 41, CARENCRO 25
Denham Springs held Carencro to single digits in three quarters building a 24-13 lead at halftime.
Pra’i Nelson led the Lady Jackets with 10 points, while Olivia Slack and Raegan White each had eight. Ella Wilson scored six on two 3-pointers, while White also hit two 3-pointers.
The Eagles led 16-8 after the first quarter before Tara cut the lead to 27-23 at halftime.
Live Oak led 35-26 going into the fourth quarter and closed with an 18-5 run.
Hayden Ray led the Eagles with 20 points, with seven in the third quarter. Nate Casher added 15 with two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.