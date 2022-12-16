Parish Tournament Walker-Doyle girls Ja'Miya Vann, Shelby Taylor

Walker's Ja'Miya Vann drives against Doyle's Shelby Taylor.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Walker and Denham Springs High girls basketball teams picked up wins in the Walker Tournament on Thursday, with Walker defeating Chapelle, 64-25 and DSHS topping Delhi 34-27.

Meanwhile, the Walker boys scored 33 points in the third quarter to spark an 80-42 win over Scotlandville in the Madison Prep Tournament.

