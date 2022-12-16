The Walker and Denham Springs High girls basketball teams picked up wins in the Walker Tournament on Thursday, with Walker defeating Chapelle, 64-25 and DSHS topping Delhi 34-27.
Meanwhile, the Walker boys scored 33 points in the third quarter to spark an 80-42 win over Scotlandville in the Madison Prep Tournament.
Walker held Chapelle to single digits in every quarter, building a 37-15 lead at halftime.
Ja’Miya Vann led the Lady Cats with 24 points with six 3-pointers. Vann had 12 points in the first quarter on four treys and scored 12 in the third, including two 3-pointers.
Walker had nine 3-pointers as a team.
Kennedi Ard added 16 points, with 10 in the second quarter.
DENHAM SPRINGS 34, DELHI 27
The Lady Jackets held Delhi to single digits in three quarters, grabbing a 22-9 lead at halftime.
Raegan White led DSHS with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Olivia Slack added nine and Taylor Smith had seven.
WALKER 80, SCOTLANDVILLE 42
The Wildcats led 37-29 at halftime but broke the game open with a 33-8 run in the third quarter.
Kedric Brown scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter, while Brandon Bardales, who hit four 3-pointers in the game, scored 10 of his 16 points during the run.
Mekhi Varnado, who also scored 16 points, had eight in the third quarter, while KJ Smith-Johnson added 10 points.
Walker hit eight 3-pointers as a team and went 11-for-15 from the line.
