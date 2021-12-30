The Walker boys picked up a win over Landry-Walker in the Big 10 Classic at Walker High, while the French Settlement boys notched a win over Ferriday in the Sicily Island Tournament on Thursday.
Live Oak's boys defeated East Iberville in the Episcopal Tournament.
Elsewhere, the Walker girls finished seventh out of 32 teams in the Sandra Meadows Classic with an 80-53 loss to Plano, Texas.
BOYS
WALKER 63, LANDRY-WALKER 52
Walker trailed 44-43 going into the fourth quarter but closed with a 20-8 run.
Warren Young, Jr. paced the Wildcats with 28 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter as he went 9-for-10 from the line. He scored 19 points in the second half.
Donald Butler had 15 points for Walker, scoring 10 in the first quarter.
The Wildcats went 20-for-30 from the line and hit four 3-pointers.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 52, FERRIDAY 42
The Lions trailed 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and battled to a 20-20 tie at halftime before an 18-10 run in the third quarter helped the Lions pull away.
Draven Smith led the Lions with 13 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Maxwell Allison added 12 points with three 3-pointers.
FSHS went 12-for-24 at the line and his six 3-pointers in the game.
LIVE OAK 52, EAST IBERVILLE 42
Live Oak led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime to key the win.
T.J. Magee led the Eagles with 18 points, while Sammy Smith added 13 as eight players scored.
GIRLS
PLANO, TEXAS 80, WALKER 53
Walker trailed 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 36-27 at halftime.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 16 points, while Ja’Miya Vann had 13 with three 3-pointers. Kennedi Ard chipped in nine points.
Salese Blow scored 30 for Plano, with 20 in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.