The Walker girls basketball team picked up a pair of wins in its own tournament Saturday, while Denham Springs notched a victory and Springfield took a loss in the same event.
Elsewhere, the Walker boys got a big fourth quarter to spark a win over Scotlandville to close out the Madison Prep Tournament.
GIRLS
WALKER 53, GULFPORT, MISS. 41
Walker led 35-18 at halftime to spark the win.
Ray’Onna Sterling led Walker with 13 points, while Ja’Miya Vann and Kennedi Ard each scored nine and Lanie Miller had eight with two 3-pointers.
WALKER 61, CARENCRO 39
Walker led 29-22 at halftime and outscored Carencro 20-7 in the fourth quarter.
Ten players scored for Walker, led by Miller, who had 14 points with three 3-pointers. Caitlin Travis added 11 points, and Sterling added 10.
H.L. BOURGEOIS 58, SPRINGFIELD 49
HLB outscored the Lady Bulldogs 23-8 in the second quarter after Springfield led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.
E. Bougere had 31 points for the Lady Braves.
Maddie Ridgedell led Springfield with 13 points, while Jaci Williams added 12.
DENHAM SPRINGS 46, SUMMERFIELD 40
Summerfield led 27-23 at halftime before DSHS used an 11-4 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Taylor Smith led Denham Springs, which had five 3-pointers, with 16 points. Olivia Slack and Raegan White each had nine.
Maylasia Tate led Summerfield, which hit seven 3-pointers, with 26 points.
BOYS
WALKER 75, SCOTLANDVILLE 61
Walker used a 26-15 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Donald Butler led Walker with 26 points, with 11 in the second quarter and eight in the third quarter. Warren Young added 20 points, with nine in the fourth quarter.
