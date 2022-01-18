The Walker girls basketball team rallied, then held off Brusly for a 55-49 win in a matchup of the two top-ranked teams in their classifications as part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Main Event held Monday at Walker.
Elsewhere, St. Michael used a big third quarter to pick up a 68-47 win over Live Oak in boys basketball action.
GIRLS
WALKER 55, BRUSLY 49
Brusly, the No. 1 team in Class 3A, led 13-11 after the first quarter, but Walker, No. 1 in 5A, led 30-18 at halftime.
Walker stretched the lead to 47-31 heading into the fourth quarter before Brusly closed with a an 18-8 run.
Ray'Onna Sterling and Kennedi Ard each had 12 points for Walker, which went 6-for-13 at the line, while Caitlin Travis scored 11 and Aneace Scott scored 10.
Tia Anderson scored 23 for Brusly, including five 3-pointers.
BOYS
ST. MICHAEL 68, LIVE OAK 47
The Warriors, who hit eight 3-pointers, led 30-21 at halftime and pulled away with a 25-12 run in the third quarter.
T.J. Magee led the Eagles with 13 points, while Sammy Smith added 12. Jamarion Thomas scored nine and Tae Henyard added eight.
