The Walker boys picked up a 68-59 win over Amite, while Holden’s Tyler Thompson scored 25 points in a 59-53 victory over Ben Franklin in boys basketball action Friday.
St. Thomas Aquinas notched at 71-37 win over Springfield in District 9-2A play, while the Springfield girls picked up a 44-35 win over STA at Springfield.
Walker led 36-18 at halftime before the Warriors got within 53-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
Kedric Brown led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Warren Young Jr. added 12 points – all in the second half – with seven in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Bardales also scored 12 points, while Mekhi Varnado had 11 with six in the first quarter.
HOLDEN 59, BEN FRANKLIN 53
Thompson scored 13 points in the first quarter, helping the Rockets lead 20-14.
Ben Franklin cut the lead to 27-26 at halftime before the Rockets led 43-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Thompson went 8-for-10 from the line in the fourth quarter and 11-for-13 for the game.
Jake Forbes and Dalton Miller each scored 11 points for Holden.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 71, SPRINGFIELD 37
The Falcons hit nine 3-pointers to fuel the win.
Rowen Harris led Springfield with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.
Dequane Davis scored seven points, while Tabias Magee, Caden Davis and Chris Brown each scored six points, with Magee hitting two 3-pointers.
SPRINGFIELD 44, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 35
The Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 23-21 halftime deficit to pick up the win, pulling ahead with a 14-6 run in the third quarter.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, while Anna Richardson had nine and Jaci Williams and Tessa Jones each scored eight.
Springfield hit three 3-pointers while going 11-for-22 from the free-throw line. St. Thomas Aquinas had three 3-pointers and went 4-for-11 from the line.
