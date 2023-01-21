Parish Tournament Boys- FSHS vs WHS Kedric Brown, Braden Simoneaux

Walker's Kedric Brown (5) takes the shot with French Settlement's Braden Simoneaux (25) defending

 Renee Glascock | The News

The Walker boys picked up a 68-59 win over Amite, while Holden’s Tyler Thompson scored 25 points in a 59-53 victory over Ben Franklin in boys basketball action Friday.

St. Thomas Aquinas notched at 71-37 win over Springfield in District 9-2A play, while the Springfield girls picked up a 44-35 win over STA at Springfield.

