The Walker boys basketball team picked up a win over Central in the Jacobi Scott Memorial Walker Christmas Challenge on Wednesday, while the Denham Springs and Walker girls got wins in the Brusly Tournament.
BOYS
WALKER 64, CENTRAL 29
Walker held Central to single digits in every quarter to cruise to the win.
Fisher Fontenot led Walker with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, as WHS hit 10 treys as a team.
Kedric Brown, Donald Butler and Warren Young Jr. each had 10 points, with Young Jr. hitting two treys.
GIRLS
DENHAM SPRINGS 50, HIGHLAND BAPTIST 37
Denham Springs led 34-16 heading into the fourth quarter to cruise to the win.
Braleigh Ziegler led DSHS with 16 points, while Taylor Smith added 14.
WALKER 88, SOUTHERN LAB 33
Eleven players scored as Walker stayed undefeated, building a 54-25 lead at halftime.
Caitlin Travis led Walker with 18 points, with eight in the second quarter. Kailey Bennett added 12 and Ja'Miya Vann scored 11.
