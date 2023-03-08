WHS-DSHS Boys Ja'Cory Thomas

Walker's Ja'Cory Thomas eyes the basket under pressure against Denham Springs.

 Michael Bacigalupi | The News

There’s something to be said for experience when it comes to playing in te state tournament, and that’s exactly what Walker coach Anthony Schiro is relying on heading into the Division I non-select semifinals.

“It’s unique every year, and it’s always a little different …,” Schiro said, noting players were showing up to practice after taking the ACT Tuesday. “The experience of being there, these guys know when they get in the gym, it’s time to lock in and get focused and they’ve got a job to do. From having the experience of being there, knowing what it takes to win, coming up short – we’ve done a little of everything -- but my players, they get it. They’re ready. They’re focused in at practice.”

