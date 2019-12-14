HOLDEN - French Settlement's girls rode a big first half from guard Serenity Smith to a 44-38 victory over Walker and captured the consolation championship in the Livingston Parish Tournament.
Smith scored all 13 of her points in the first half, including nine in the second quarter on three 3-pointers, to grab a 33-17 halftime lead. Dannah Martin added 11 and Mae Babin 10 for the Lady Lions.
Walker was led by a game-high 18 points from Trinity Harold, 10 of which came in the first half. Caitlynn Travis added seven.
The news was almost identical for French Settlement's boys who followed the lead of guard Edward Allison during a fourth-quarter surge past Holden, 61-43, to claim the consolation championship.
Allison scored 22 of his game-high 24 points after halftime, including nine points in the pivotal fourth quarter where the Lions, who led 43-35 after three quarters, outscored the Rockets 18-8.
Center Cedric Witkowski scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, including eight in the second quarter to help FSHS take a 27-21 halftime lead.
Holden, which played without leading scorer Dylan Gueldner, was led by Hartland Litolff's 16 points, while Coley Courtney added 13 and Nick Forbes eight.
BOYS CONSOLATION SEMIFINAL
HOLDEN 80, SPRINGFIELD 59
Dylan Gueldner poured in a game-high 35 points, 30 of which came in the opening half, to propel the Rockets into the consolation championship game.
Nick Forbes scored all 12 of his points in the first half where Holden opened a 53-26 halftime lead over Springfield. Coley Courtney scored nine of his 15 points in the opening quarter for the Rockets.
Will Taylor topped the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Collin Hayden added 14.
GIRLS CONSOLATION SEMIFINAL
WALKER 51, LIVE OAK 42
Walker snapped a 38-38 tie at the end of the third quarter with a 12-4 run to close out the game for the win.
Kaitlyn Hayes led Walker with 22 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, while Caitlin Travis had 15 points and Delaney Anderson 10.
Dijone’ Flowers led Live Oak with 23 points, including 13 in the first half.
Live Oak trailed 31-21 at halftime but used a 17-7 run in the third quarter to knot the game, including a 10-point effort from Flowers.
Bailey Little added eight points, and Jaelynn Ray added seven for Live Oak.
