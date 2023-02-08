HOLDEN – Sure, the outcome of Tuesday’s game between Doyle and Holden was important, but at the end of the contest, both coaches were more concerned about how it’s going to help their teams with the playoffs right around the corner.
Doyle’s Ray Smith scored 30 points, and the Tigers pulled away for a 73-67 win at Holden.
“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “Both teams played hard. I don’t think either one of us are pleased with our defensive rotations or sometimes just pure toughness …, but offensively, they did some really good things, and we obviously shot the ball well and made free throws, so you’ve got to be happy about that.”
“You want to play in close, competitive games because it only makes you better,” Kennedy continued. “If it’s a blowout either way, you’re not going to get to work on those things. You just want to be able to say, ‘Hey, these free throws do make the defense, or a few defensive rebounds that we didn’t get in the first half.’”
The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for the Rockets.
“It was a playoff atmosphere,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said. “There was a great crowd out here. Two teams that are well-matched kind of going at it. I thought both teams played really hard and got after it. Doyle just kind of made some big shots when it really mattered that kind of kept us at bay there.”
Smith’s 3-pointer snapped a 52-52 tie almost midway through the fourth quarter, giving the Tigers the lead for good while sparking a burst that pushed the advantage to 58-52 on Payton Jones’ free throw.
“Defensive rebounds were the key for us,” Kennedy said. “I don’t think our defense was ever outstanding, but we were able to get some rebounds and kind of take those rebounds and push to get some transition, some easy buckets. That was difference in us getting some momentum for sure.”
Holden got within two points twice – the last time at 66-64 on a 3-pointer by Tyler Thompson with 48.7 seconds left – before the Rockets went into fouling mode.
“We definitely struggled inside some,” DuBois said. “We thought that’s where we going to be a little more dominant. We knew they could probably shoot the ball better than we could, but we figured we would kind of dominate the paint a little bit. They did a really good job of kind of crashing in and forcing a bunch of hands into our guys. They were really physical in the post and that hurt us. We struggled with some of that physicality getting some shots off. I think we probably left at least 20 points sitting at the rim.”
The Tigers responded by going 7-for-8 from the line, with a pair of free throws by Cody Lovett accounting for the final margin with 15.1 seconds to play.
“They put us away with those free throws,” DuBois said. “That was big on them.”
Holden’s points during the final run came on a free throw by Dalton Miller and an inside basket from Thompson.
Doyle led 46-45 heading into the fourth quarter before Miller’s inside basket put the Rockets ahead 47-46, triggering four straight lead changes.
Abrahm Puma’s 3-pointer put Holden ahead 52-50 before Smith, who went 10-for-10 from the line as part of his big night, hit two free throws to tie the game at 52-52 with 6:04 to play, setting up the finish.
Puma finished with 12 points and two 3-pointers, while Thompson and Steve Garcia each had 10 points with two treys.
The Tigers went 19-for-25 from the line and hit eight 3-pointers, while Holden went 10-for-14 with nine treys.
“Coach tells us at practice (to) make 20 free throws in a row, and it paid off in the game,” Smith said.
“That’s big,” Smith said of the win. “That’s going to boost our intensity up for the next one.”
The Tigers led 31-30 at halftime and extended the lead to 39-34 on a pair of free throws by Smith roughly midway through the third quarter.
Holden tied the game at 41-41 on a three-point play by Jake Forbes before Lovett’s jumper put the Tigers ahead 43-41. Lovett finished with 13 points.
Doyle’s Jachin Kennedy, who finished with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and Thompson traded 3-pointers before the Tigers went into the fourth quarter with a 46-45 lead.
“I thought we played really good defensively,” DuBois said. “I thought we were in their face. They just did a really good job of hitting shots while people were there.”
Holden jumped out to a 10-5 lead to open the game on Forbes’ 3-pointer before the Tigers chipped away with Jones’ jumper keying a burst that put Doyle ahead 13-10.
Forbes hit another 3-pointer to put the Rockets ahead 15-13, but Jachin Kennedy nailed a trey to give the Tigers a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Forbes finished with 22 points and three 3-pointers with 15 points in the first half.
“Everybody knows that I like to get downhill, get towards the rim, so they were really sagging,” Forbes said. “They’d bring their off-side guy off, so I’d take one dribble hard, and when he’d step back, it was just open for me, so I took the shot. I definitely wore down late in the game. I missed some easy baskets that I probably should have made, but you’ve got to learn from it …”
Puma scored the first five points of the second quarter, and a 3-pointer from Forbes extended Holden’s lead to 25-19.
From there, Smith and Lovett connected on consecutive treys to key a run that put the Tigers ahead 29-25. Doyle led 31-30 at halftime.
“The biggest thing for us coming into this game was matching their intensity,” Daniel Kennedy said. “They’ve been on a win streak. They’ve been on a win streak. They’re feeling really positive. Not only do they always play us hard, they’re going to give you their best shot, and if we don’t get the loose balls and we don’t make those extra effort plays and don’t match their intensity, then they’re going to win the game. You at least have to give yourself that fight to do that, and so I thought that was the biggest key for us was at least matching their intensity.”
