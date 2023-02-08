HHS vs DHS boys Ray Smith

Doyle's Ray Smith (2) goes for a layup against Holden.

HOLDEN – Sure, the outcome of Tuesday’s game between Doyle and Holden was important, but at the end of the contest, both coaches were more concerned about how it’s going to help their teams with the playoffs right around the corner.

Doyle’s Ray Smith scored 30 points, and the Tigers pulled away for a 73-67 win at Holden.

Doyle's Ray Smith discusses his 30-point effort in the Tigers' win over the Rockets.
HHS vs DHS boys Abrahm Puma

Holden's Abrahm Puma (3) maneuvers through traffic as the Rockets take on  Doyle.

