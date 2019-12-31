BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Scotlandville 17-2 | 0-0
Zachary 14-3 | 0-0
Walker 12-3 | 0-0
Central 8-3 | 0-0
Denham Springs 7-9 | 0-0
Live Oak 4-9 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Jewel Sumner 8-4 | 0-0
Bogalusa 8-7 | 0-0
Loranger 7-7 | 0-0
Albany 7-8 | 0-0
Hannan 4-8 | 0-0
District 10-2A
Doyle 11-3 | 0-0
French Settlement 8-4 | 0-0
Northlake Christian 6-7 | 0-0
Springfield 3-10 | 0-0
St. Thomas Aquinas 1-10 | 0-0
Pope John Paul 0-8 | 0-0
District 7-B
Holden 8-8 | 0-0
Mt. Hermon 9-11 | 0-0
Runnels 8-14 | 0-0
Christ Episcopal 3-6 | 0-0
Maurepas 0-16 | 0-0
GIRLS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Zachary 14-1 | 0-0
Denham Springs 11-3 | 0-0
Walker 11-7 | 0-0
Live Oak 7-7 | 0-0
Central 6-11 | 0-0
Scotlandville 6-11 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Albany 13-6 | 0-0
Loranger 5-4 | 0-0
Bogalusa 4-5 | 0-0
Jewel Sumner 6-6 | 0-0
Hannan 4-7 | 0-0
District 10-2A
St. Thomas Aquinas 17-0 | 0-0
Doyle 14-0 | 0-0
French Settlement 15-1 | 0-0
Springfield 9-6 | 0-0
Northlake Christian 7-6 | 0-0
Pope John Paul 2-8 | 0-0
District 8-B
Holden 7-9 | 0-0
Maurepas 4-10 | 0-0
Mt. Hermon 4-10 | 0-0
SOCCER
Overall | District
BOYS
District 3-I
Catholic High 5-2-0 | 0-0-0
Walker 6-2-2 | 0-0-0
Baton Rouge 5-3-3 | 0-0-0
Denham Springs 12-5-0 | 0-0-0
Zachary 9-6-1 | 0-0-0
District 4-II
Lee High 6-6-2 | 0-0-0
Tara 3-2-1 | 0-0-0
Broadmoor 2-5-0 | 0-0-0
Woodlawn 1-9-1 | 0-0-0
Live Oak 1-9-1 | 0-0-0
Plaquemine 0-4-1 | 0-0-0
GIRLS
District 4-I
Overall | District
Walker 10-3-1 | 0-0-0
Dutchtown 7-4-1 | 0-0-0
East Ascension 4-4-2 | 0-0-0
St. Amant 9-5-2 | 0-0-0
Denham Springs 6-6-1 | 0-0-0
Live Oak 5-9-0 | 0-0-0
