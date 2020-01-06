BASKETBALL

BOYS

District 4-5A

Overall | District

Scotlandville 21-2 | 0-0

Zachary 16-4 | 0-0

Walker 14-4 | 0-0

Central 9-3 | 0-0

Denham Springs 9-10 | 0-0

Live Oak 5-9 | 0-0

District 8-3A

Jewel Sumner 8-4 | 0-0

Loranger 9-7 | 0-0

Bogalusa 8-7 | 0-0

Albany 7-9 | 0-0

Hannan 4-11 | 0-0

District 10-2A

Doyle 13-3 | 0-0

French Settlement 8-6 | 0-0

Northlake Christian 6-7 | 0-0

Pope John Paul 2-10 | 0-0

Springfield 3-11 | 0-0

St. Thomas Aquinas 1-11 | 0-0

District 7-B

Christ Episcopal 3-6 | 0-0

Holden 8-9 | 0-0

Mt. Hermon 9-11 | 0-0

Runnels 8-16 | 0-0

Maurepas 0-17 | 0-0

GIRLS

District 4-5A

Overall | District

Zachary 17-2 | 0-0

Denham Springs 12-3 | 0-0

Walker 14-7 | 0-0

Live Oak 7-8 | 0-0

Central 7-11 | 0-0

Scotlandville 6-13 | 0-0

District 8-3A

Albany 14-6 | 0-0

Loranger 5-5 | 0-0

Jewel Sumner 6-6 | 0-0

Bogalusa 4-7 | 0-0

Hannan 6-9 | 0-0

District 10-2A

St. Thomas Aquinas 19-1 | 0-0

French Settlement 16-1 | 0-0

Doyle 16-2 | 0-0

Springfield 9-6 | 0-0

Northlake Christian 8-7 | 0-0

Pope John Paul 2-8 | 0-0

District 8-B

Holden 7-10 | 0-0

Maurepas 4-10 | 0-0

Mt. Hermon 4-10 | 0-0

SOCCER

Overall | District

BOYS

District 3-I

Central 7-2-0 | 0-0-0

Catholic High 7-2-0 | 0-0-0

Walker 7-2-2 | 0-0-0

Baton Rouge 8-3-3 | 0-0-0

Denham Springs 14-5-0 | 0-0-0

Zachary 10-6-1 | 0-0-0

District 4-II

Lee High 6-8-2 | 0-0-0

Tara 3-2-1 | 0-0-0

McKinley 2-1-0 | 0-0-0

Broadmoor 3-5-0 | 0-0-0

Live Oak 2-9-1 | 0-0-0

Woodlawn 1-9-1 | 0-0-0

Plaquemine 0-4-1 | 0-0-0

GIRLS

District 4-I

Overall | District

Walker 11-4-1 | 1-0-0

Dutchtown 7-4-1 | 0-0-0

East Ascension 4-4-2 | 0-0-0

St. Amant 9-5-2 | 0-0-0

Denham Springs 8-6-1 | 0-0-0

Live Oak 5-10-0 | 0-1-0

