BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Scotlandville 21-2 | 0-0
Zachary 16-4 | 0-0
Walker 14-4 | 0-0
Central 9-3 | 0-0
Denham Springs 9-10 | 0-0
Live Oak 5-9 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Jewel Sumner 8-4 | 0-0
Loranger 9-7 | 0-0
Bogalusa 8-7 | 0-0
Albany 7-9 | 0-0
Hannan 4-11 | 0-0
District 10-2A
Doyle 13-3 | 0-0
French Settlement 8-6 | 0-0
Northlake Christian 6-7 | 0-0
Pope John Paul 2-10 | 0-0
Springfield 3-11 | 0-0
St. Thomas Aquinas 1-11 | 0-0
District 7-B
Christ Episcopal 3-6 | 0-0
Holden 8-9 | 0-0
Mt. Hermon 9-11 | 0-0
Runnels 8-16 | 0-0
Maurepas 0-17 | 0-0
GIRLS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Zachary 17-2 | 0-0
Denham Springs 12-3 | 0-0
Walker 14-7 | 0-0
Live Oak 7-8 | 0-0
Central 7-11 | 0-0
Scotlandville 6-13 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Albany 14-6 | 0-0
Loranger 5-5 | 0-0
Jewel Sumner 6-6 | 0-0
Bogalusa 4-7 | 0-0
Hannan 6-9 | 0-0
District 10-2A
St. Thomas Aquinas 19-1 | 0-0
French Settlement 16-1 | 0-0
Doyle 16-2 | 0-0
Springfield 9-6 | 0-0
Northlake Christian 8-7 | 0-0
Pope John Paul 2-8 | 0-0
District 8-B
Holden 7-10 | 0-0
Maurepas 4-10 | 0-0
Mt. Hermon 4-10 | 0-0
SOCCER
Overall | District
BOYS
District 3-I
Central 7-2-0 | 0-0-0
Catholic High 7-2-0 | 0-0-0
Walker 7-2-2 | 0-0-0
Baton Rouge 8-3-3 | 0-0-0
Denham Springs 14-5-0 | 0-0-0
Zachary 10-6-1 | 0-0-0
District 4-II
Lee High 6-8-2 | 0-0-0
Tara 3-2-1 | 0-0-0
McKinley 2-1-0 | 0-0-0
Broadmoor 3-5-0 | 0-0-0
Live Oak 2-9-1 | 0-0-0
Woodlawn 1-9-1 | 0-0-0
Plaquemine 0-4-1 | 0-0-0
GIRLS
District 4-I
Overall | District
Walker 11-4-1 | 1-0-0
Dutchtown 7-4-1 | 0-0-0
East Ascension 4-4-2 | 0-0-0
St. Amant 9-5-2 | 0-0-0
Denham Springs 8-6-1 | 0-0-0
Live Oak 5-10-0 | 0-1-0
