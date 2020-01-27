BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Scotlandville 25-3 | 0-0
Zachary 21-4 | 0-0
Central 13-5 | 0-0
Walker 17-6 | 0-0
Live Oak 9-12 | 0-0
Denham Springs 11-14 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Hannan 9-11 | 4-0
Loranger 15-8 | 3-1
Bogalusa 11-10 | 2-2
Jewel Sumner 9-11 | 1-3
Albany 7-17 | 0-4
District 10-2A
Northlake Christian 12-9 | 4-0
Doyle 17-5 | 3-1
St. Thomas Aquinas 3-13 | 1-2
Pope John Paul 3-17 | 1-2
Springfield 5-17 | 1-3
French Settlement 12-10 | 1-3
District 7-B
Mt. Hermon 16-12 | 3-0
Runnels 11-21 | 3-1
Holden 11-13 | 1-2
Christ Episcopal 4-9 | 0-2
Maurepas 0-22 | 0-2
GIRLS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Zachary 20-5 | 0-0
Walker 18-8 | 0-0
Denham Springs 13-8 | 0-0
Live Oak 12-8 | 0-0
Central 9-13 | 0-0
Scotlandville 8-18 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Albany 20-7 | 4-0
Loranger 8-6 | 2-1
Jewel Sumner 9-9 | 2-2
Bogalusa 4-11 | 0-3
Hannan 8-12 | 1-3
District 10-2A
Doyle 21-3 | 4-0
St. Thomas Aquinas 24-2 | 3-1
French Settlement 20-4 | 2-2
Northlake Christian 13-10 | 2-2
Springfield 15-9 | 1-3
Pope John Paul 2-15 | 0-4
District 8-B
Holden 9-14 | 2-0
Maurepas 5-15 | 0-1
Mt. Hermon 5-17 | 0-1
SOCCER
Overall | District
BOYS
District 3-I
Zachary 15-6-3 | 2-0-2
Denham Springs 17-7-0 | 3-1-0
Catholic High 10-3-2 | 3-1-1
Baton Rouge 11-5-4 | 2-1-2
Central 8-5-2 | 1-3-2
Walker 7-7-3 | 0-4-1
District 4-II
McKinley 6-1-0 | 4-0-0
Tara 8-4-1 | 4-1-0
Live Oak 5-11-1 | 3-2-0
Woodlawn 3-13-1 | 3-2-0
Broadmoor 5-7-0 | 2-2-0
Lee High 7-12-2 | 1-4-0
Plaquemine 0-10-1 | 0-6-0
GIRLS
District 4-I
Overall | District
St. Amant 14-5-2 | 5-0-0
Dutchtown 10-5-1 | 3-1-1
Walker 13-7-1 | 2-3-0
East Ascension 5-8-2 | 1-3-0
Live Oak 6-14-0 | 1-3-0
Denham Springs 9-9-2 | 1-3-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.