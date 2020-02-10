BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Scotlandville 26-3 | 1-0
Central 17-5 | 1-0
Zachary 23-6 | 1-0
Walker 20-7 | 0-1
Live Oak 10-15 | 0-1
Denham Springs 11-18 | 0-1
District 8-3A
Hannan 11-14 | 6-1
Loranger 19-8 | 5-1
Jewel Sumner 10-12 | 2-3
Bogalusa 11-13 | 2-4
Albany 7-21 | 0-7
District 10-2A
Doyle 21-5 | 7-1
Northlake Christian 15-12 | 7-1
French Settlement 16-12 | 4-4
St. Thomas Aquinas 5-16 | 3-5
Pope John Paul 4-22 | 2-6
Springfield 5-24 | 1-7
District 7-B
Runnels 13-22 | 5-1
Mt. Hermon 18-15 | 5-2
Holden 14-14 | 4-2
Christ Episcopal 7-13 | 1-5
Maurepas 0-29 | 0-5
GIRLS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Zachary 24-5 | 3-0
Denham Springs 17-8 | 3-0
Live Oak 15-9 | 2-1
Walker 21-10 | 1-2
Central 10-17 | 0-3
Scotlandville 9-20 | 0-3
District 8-3A
Albany 23-7 | 7-0
Loranger 11-7 | 5-2
Jewel Sumner 11-11 | 4-3
Hannan 9-15 | 2-6
Bogalusa 4-15 | 0-7
District 10-2A
Doyle 25-3 | 8-0
St. Thomas Aquinas 27-3 | 6-2
French Settlement 23-5 | 5-3
Northlake Christian 14-12 | 3-3
Springfield 17-12 | 2-6
Pope John Paul 2-18 | 0-7
District 8-B
Holden 12-15 | 4-0
Mt. Hermon 6-17 | 1-2
Maurepas 6-16 | 0-3
SOCCER
Overall | District
BOYS
District 3-I
Denham Springs 18-7-1 | 3-1-1
Catholic High 11-3-2 | 3-1-1
Zachary 15-6-4 | 2-0-3
Baton Rouge 11-5-4 | 2-1-2
Central 10-6-2 | 1-3-2
Walker 8-7-3 | 0-4-1
District 4-II
McKinley 9-1-0 | 6-0-0
Tara 10-5-1 | 5-1-0
Woodlawn 5-14-1 | 4-2-0
Live Oak 5-15-1 | 3-3-0
Broadmoor 5-10-0 | 2-4-0
Lee High 8-14-2 | 1-5-0
Plaquemine 0-11-1 | 0-6-0
GIRLS
District 4-I
Overall | District
St. Amant 16-5-2 | 5-0-0
Dutchtown 11-5-3 | 3-1-1
Walker 14-7-2 | 2-3-0
Live Oak 7-14-0 | 2-3-0
Denham Springs 9-10-3 | 1-3-1
East Ascension 6-10-2 | 1-4-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.