BASKETBALL

BOYS

District 4-5A

Overall | District

Scotlandville 8-1 | 0-0

Zachary 11-2 | 0-0

Central 7-2 | 0-0

Walker 9-3 | 0-0

Denham Springs 6-6 | 0-0

Live Oak 4-7 | 0-0

District 8-3A

Jewel Sumner 8-3 | 0-0

Loranger 7-5 | 0-0

Hannan 4-6 | 0-0

Bogalusa 7-6 | 0-0

Albany 6-7 | 0-0

District 10-2A

Doyle 11-3 | 0-0

French Settlement 8-4 | 0-0

Northlake Christian 5-8 | 0-0

St. Thomas Aquinas 1-8 | 0-0

Springfield 3-10 | 0-0

Pope John Paul 0-8 | 0-0

District 7-B

Holden 6-8 | 0-0

Christ Episcopal 3-6 | 0-0

Mt. Hermon 9-11 | 0-0

Runnels 8-12 | 0-0

Maurepas 0-16 | 0-0

GIRLS

District 4-5A

Overall | District

Zachary 10-1 | 0-0

Denham Springs 11-3 | 0-0

Walker 10-6 | 0-0

Live Oak 7-5 | 0-0

Central 6-9 | 0-0

Scotlandville 6-10 | 0-0

District 8-3A

Albany 12-4 | 0-0

Loranger 5-4 | 0-0

Bogalusa 3-5 | 0-0

Jewel Sumner 6-6 | 0-0

Hannan 2-7 | 0-0

District 10-2A

St. Thomas Aquinas 13-0 | 0-0

Doyle 12-0 | 0-0

French Settlement 12-1 | 0-0

Springfield 9-6 | 0-0

Northlake Christian 7-6 | 0-0

Pope John Paul 2-8 | 0-0

District 8-B

Holden 7-7 | 0-0

Maurepas 4-10 | 0-0

Mt. Hermon 4-10 | 0-0

SOCCER

Overall | District

BOYS

District 3-I

Catholic High 5-2-0 | 0-0-0

Walker 6-2-2 | 0-0-0

Baton Rouge 5-2-1 | 0-0-0

Denham Springs 8-5-0 | 0-0-0

Zachary 5-6-1 | 0-0-0

District 4-II

Lee High 6-4-2 | 0-0-0

Tara 3-2-1 | 0-0-0

Broadmoor 1-4-0 | 0-0-0

Woodlawn 1-8-1 | 0-0-0

Live Oak 1-9-1 | 0-0-0

Plaquemine 0-4-1 | 0-0-0

GIRLS

District 4-I

Overall | District

Walker 9-2-1 | 0-0-0

Dutchtown 5-3-1 | 0-0-0

East Ascension 3-3-1 | 0-0-0

St. Amant 7-4-2 | 0-0-0

Denham Springs 5-4-1 | 0-0-0

Live Oak 4-5-0 | 0-0-0

