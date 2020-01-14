BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Scotlandville 21-2 | 0-0
Central 11-3 | 0-0
Zachary 18-4 | 0-0
Walker 15-5 | 0-0
Live Oak 6-10 | 0-0
Denham Springs 9-12 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Bogalusa 10-7 | 0-0
Jewel Sumner 8-7 | 0-0
Loranger 10-8 | 0-0
Hannan 5-11 | 0-0
Albany 7-13 | 0-0
District 10-2A
Doyle 14-4 | 0-0
French Settlement 9-7 | 0-0
Northlake Christian 7-9 | 0-0
St. Thomas Aquinas 2-11 | 0-0
Pope John Paul 2-13 | 0-0
Springfield 4-13 | 0-0
District 7-B
Christ Episcopal 4-7 | 0-0
Holden 9-10 | 0-0
Mt. Hermon 11-12 | 0-0
Runnels 8-19 | 0-0
Maurepas 0-19 | 0-0
GIRLS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Zachary 19-2 | 0-0
Denham Springs 12-7 | 0-0
Walker 15-8 | 0-0
Live Oak 8-8 | 0-0
Central 7-12 | 0-0
Scotlandville 7-15 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Albany 15-7 | 0-0
Loranger 7-5 | 0-0
Jewel Sumner 8-6 | 0-0
Bogalusa 4-9 | 0-0
Hannan 7-10 | 0-0
District 10-2A
St. Thomas Aquinas 20-1 | 0-0
French Settlement 17-2 | 0-0
Doyle 17-3 | 0-0
Springfield 12-6 | 0-0
Northlake Christian 11-8 | 0-0
Pope John Paul 2-11 | 0-0
District 8-B
Holden 7-12 | 0-0
Maurepas 5-11 | 0-0
Mt. Hermon 5-12 | 0-0
SOCCER
Overall | District
BOYS
District 3-I
Denham Springs 15-6-0 | 1-0-0
Catholic High 8-2-0 | 1-0-0
Central 8-2-1 | 1-0-1
Zachary 12-6-2 | 0-0-1
Baton Rouge 9-3-5 | 0-0-2
Walker 7-4-2 | 0-2-0
District 4-II
Tara 5-3-1 | 1-0-0
Woodlawn 2-10-1 | 2-0-0
Lee High 7-9-2 | 1-1-0
McKinley 2-1-0 | 0-0-0
Live Oak 3-10-1 | 1-1-0
Broadmoor 3-6-0 | 0-1-0
Plaquemine 0-6-1 | 0-2-0
GIRLS
District 4-I
Overall | District
St. Amant 10-5-2 | 1-0-0
East Ascension 5-5-2 | 1-0-0
Walker 12-5-1 | 1-1-0
Dutchtown 7-4-1 | 0-0-1
Denham Springs 8-6-2 | 0-0-1
Live Oak 5-12-0 | 0-2-0
