BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Scotlandville 23-2 | 0-0
Zachary 20-4 | 0-0
Central 12-4 | 0-0
Walker 15-6 | 0-0
Live Oak 8-11 | 0-0
Denham Springs 10-13 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Hannan 8-11 | 2-0
Loranger 13-8 | 2-1
Bogalusa 10-8 | 0-1
Jewel Sumner 8-8 | 0-1
Albany 7-14 | 0-1
District 10-2A
Northlake Christian 9-9 | 2-0
Doyle 15-5 | 1-1
St. Thomas Aquinas 3-12 | 1-1
Pope John Paul 3-14 | 1-1
Springfield 5-15 | 1-1
French Settlement 10-9 | 0-2
District 7-B
Mt. Hermon 15-12 | 2-0
Holden 11-10 | 1-0
Runnels 9-20 | 1-1
Christ Episcopal 4-8 | 0-1
Maurepas 0-21 | 0-1
GIRLS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Zachary 19-4 | 0-0
Walker 16-8 | 0-0
Denham Springs 12-8 | 0-0
Live Oak 10-8 | 0-0
Central 7-13 | 0-0
Scotlandville 8-17 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Albany 17-7 | 2-0
Jewel Sumner 8-6 | 1-0
Loranger 7-6 | 1-1
Bogalusa 4-10 | 0-2
Hannan 8-11 | 1-2
District 10-2A
Doyle 19-3 | 2-0
St. Thomas Aquinas 21-2 | 1-1
French Settlement 19-3 | 1-1
Springfield 14-7 | 1-1
Northlake Christian 11-9 | 0-1
Pope John Paul 2-12 | 0-1
District 8-B
Holden 8-13 | 1-0
Maurepas 5-13 | 0-1
Mt. Hermon 5-14 | 0-0
SOCCER
Overall | District
BOYS
District 3-I
Denham Springs 16-6-0 | 2-0-0
Zachary 14-6-2 | 1-0-1
Catholic High 9-3-1 | 2-1-0
Central 8-3-2 | 1-1-2
Baton Rouge 10-4-5 | 1-1-2
Walker 7-5-3 | 0-3-1
District 4-II
Tara 7-3-1 | 3-0-0
McKinley 3-1-0 | 1-0-0
Woodlawn 3-11-1 | 3-1-0
Live Oak 4-10-1 | 2-1-0
Broadmoor 4-7-0 | 1-2-0
Lee High 7-11-2 | 1-3-0
Plaquemine 0-8-1 | 0-4-0
GIRLS
District 4-I
Overall | District
St. Amant 12-5-2 | 3-0-0
Walker 13-5-1 | 2-1-0
Dutchtown 8-5-1 | 1-1-1
East Ascension 5-6-2 | 1-1-0
Denham Springs 8-8-2 | 0-2-1
Live Oak 5-13-0 | 0-2-0
