BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Scotlandville 25-3 | 0-0
Zachary 22-5 | 0-0
Central 15-5 | 0-0
Walker 19-6 | 0-0
Live Oak 10-13 | 0-0
Denham Springs 11-16 | 0-0
District 8-3A
Hannan 9-12 | 4-1
Loranger 16-8 | 4-1
Bogalusa 11-11 | 2-3
Jewel Sumner 10-11 | 2-3
Albany 7-19 | 0-5
District 10-2A
Doyle 19-5 | 5-1
Northlake Christian 13-10 | 5-1
St. Thomas Aquinas 5-14 | 3-3
Pope John Paul 4-20 | 2-4
French Settlement 13-12 | 1-5
Springfield 5-20 | 1-5
District 7-B
Mt. Hermon 17-13 | 4-1
Runnels 12-22 | 4-1
Holden 13-13 | 3-2
Christ Episcopal 6-11 | 1-3
Maurepas 0-27 | 0-4
GIRLS
District 4-5A
Overall | District
Zachary 22-5 | 1-0
Denham Springs 15-8 | 1-0
Live Oak 14-8 | 1-0
Walker 20-9 | 0-1
Central 9-15 | 0-1
Scotlandville 9-18 | 0-1
District 8-3A
Albany 21-7 | 5-0
Loranger 10-7 | 4-2
Jewel Sumner 10-9 | 3-2
Hannan 9-13 | 2-4
Bogalusa 4-14 | 0-6
District 10-2A
Doyle 23-3 | 6-0
St. Thomas Aquinas 26-2 | 5-1
French Settlement 21-5 | 3-3
Northlake Christian 13-12 | 2-3
Springfield 17-10 | 2-4
Pope John Paul 2-17 | 0-6
District 8-B
Holden 10-15 | 3-0
Mt. Hermon 5-16 | 0-1
Maurepas 5-16 | 0-2
SOCCER
Overall | District
BOYS
District 3-I
Denham Springs 17-7-1 | 3-1-1
Catholic High 11-3-2 | 3-1-1
Zachary 15-6-4 | 2-0-3
Baton Rouge 11-5-4 | 2-1-2
Central 10-6-2 | 1-3-2
Walker 8-7-3 | 0-4-1
District 4-II
McKinley 8-1-0 | 6-0-0
Tara 9-5-1 | 5-1-0
Woodlawn 5-13-1 | 4-2-0
Live Oak 5-14-1 | 3-3-0
Broadmoor 5-10-0 | 2-4-0
Lee High 8-14-2 | 1-5-0
Plaquemine 0-11-1 | 0-6-0
GIRLS
District 4-I
Overall | District
St. Amant 15-5-2 | 5-0-0
Dutchtown 11-5-3 | 3-1-1
Walker 14-7-2 | 2-3-0
Live Oak 7-14-0 | 2-3-0
Denham Springs 9-10-2 | 1-3-1
East Ascension 6-10-2 | 1-4-0
