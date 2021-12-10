FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The Springfield rallied for a win over Maurepas, while the French Settlement girls grabbed a win over the Lady Wolves to advance to the consolation finals at the Livingston Parish Tournament on Thursday at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
Friday’s schedule shapes up with Doyle facing Springfield in a girls consolation bracket game at 3 p.m., and Doyle’s boys meeting Albany in a boys consolation game at 4:30 p.m.
The Doyle-Springfield winner will face French Settlement in the girls consolation final at noon Saturday. The Doyle-Albany winner will meet Springfield in the boys consolation championship game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
In semifinals Friday, Walker faces Denham Springs in girls action at 6 p.m. The winner advances to Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship game against Albany, which defeated Holden 59-41 on Thursday. The loser meets Holden in the third place game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
On the boys’ side, Walker and Denham Springs meet in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to face Live Oak in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday after Live Oak edged French Settlement 54-53 on Patrick Johnson’s basket with 2.1 seconds left.
The loser of the semifinal game meets French Settlement in the third place game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
BOYS
SPRINGFIELD 80, MAUREPAS 51
Maurepas opened the game with a 9-0 run, prompting Springfield coach Billy Dreher to bench his five starters, giving the Bulldogs a spark as Maurepas led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter featured three ties and three lead changes before the Bulldogs closed with a 9-2 run, capped by Amir Chaney’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Springfield pulled away in the third quarter, grabbing a 67-36 lead going into the fourth.
Ten players scored for the Bulldogs, led by Chaney who had 16 points with nine in the second quarter. Ivan Fletcher added 13, Chris Brown had 12 with six in the second quarter, and Kobe Dykes chipped in 10 points.
Gavin Reine led Maurepas, which hit seven 3-pointers, with 13 points. Logan Guidry added 11 and Colby Penalber had nine.
GIRLS
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 54, MAUREPAS 21
FSHS led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter behind Gracelyn Sibley, who scored 13 of her 15 points.
The Lady Lions stretched the lead to 35-10 at halftime, with Brooke Dupuy scoring all 12 of her points in the second quarter.
FSHS led 39-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Sloane Bercegeay led Maurepas with 12 points.
Nine players scored for FSHS, with Brooke Karpinski adding 10.
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28
Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52
Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18
Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41
Thursday
Girls: French Settlement 54, Maurepas 21
Boys: Springfield 80, Maurepas 51
Girls: Albany 59, Holden 41
Boys: Live Oak 54, French Settlement 53
Friday
Girls: Springfield vs. Doyle, 3 p.m.
Boys: Doyle vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Denham Springs vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
Boys: Denham Springs vs. Walker 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls consolation final: French Settlement vs. Doyle-Springfield winner, noon
Boys consolation final: Springfield vs. Doyle-Albany winner, 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: Holden vs. Walker-Denham Springs loser, 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: French Settlement vs. Walker-Denham Springs loser, 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: Albany vs. Walker-Denham Springs winner, 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: Live Oak vs. Walker-Denham Springs winner, 7:30 p.m.
