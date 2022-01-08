The Springfield basketball teams closed out the French Settlement Classic with a pair of strong showings Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up a 47-44 win over St. Amant to move to 15-2 on the season, while the Bulldogs dropped a 59-58 decision to Lutcher.
GIRLS
SPRINGFIELD 47, ST. AMANT 44
Springfield led 32-23 at halftime before St. Amant cut the lead to 38-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Emersyn Neal led Springfield with 14 points, including 12 in the first quarter.
Jaci Williams added 10, and Tessa Jones scored seven.
BOYS
LUTCHER 59, SPRINGFIELD 58
Springfield hit nine 3-pointers in the game while going 10-for-12 from the line.
Amir Chaney paced the Bulldogs with 21 points, including four 3-pointers.
Kobe Dykes had 17 points with two 3-pointers, while Owen Hodges scored 11 points with one trey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.