Springfield Doyle girls parish tourney

Springfield and Doyle square off in the Livingston Parish Tournament.

The Springfield girls and Doyle boys advanced in consolation bracket games Friday at part of the Livingston Parish Tournament at French Settlement’s Gerald C. Keller Gym.

Springfield’s girls put together a big third quarter to spark a 64-48 win over Doyle, while Doyle’s boys outlasted Albany 44-39.

Springfield meets French Settlement for the girls consolation championship at noon Saturday, while Doyle meets Springfield for the boys consolation title at 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS

SPRINGFIELD 64, DOYLE 48

The Lady Bulldogs led 30-21 at halftime and pulled away with a 17-9 run in the third quarter.

Doyle went 20-for-28 from the line, while Springfield was 7-for-14.

Springfield led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Emersyn Neal and Jaci Williams each scored 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Williams had eight points in the fourth quarter, while Neal hit three 3-pointers in the game.

Kylee Savant led Doyle with 17 points, going 12-for-13 from the line, including 6-for-7 in the fourth quarter. Kay Kay Savant had 15 points with two 3-pointers, while Kassidy Rivero scored eight points.

BOYS

DOYLE 44, ALBANY 39

Albany led 21-18 at halftime, but the Tigers used a 10-4 run in the third quarter to take the lead.

Wyatt Shoemaker led the Tigers with 13 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Payton Jones scored nine and Boaz Kennedy had eight with two 3-pointers.

Doyle Albany boys parish tournament

Doyle and Albany square off Friday in the Livingston Parish Tournament.

Doyle went 7-for-16 from the line and hit five 3-pointers.

J.J. Doherty had 14 points to lead Albany, which had five 3-pointers. Dylan McAlister added 11, while Destin Gentry had six on two treys.

2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT

Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement

Monday

Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18

Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60

Tuesday

Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56

Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57

Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42

Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34

Wednesday

Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28

Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52

Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18

Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41

Thursday

Girls: French Settlement 54, Maurepas 21

Boys: Springfield 80, Maurepas 51

Girls: Albany 59, Holden 41

Boys: Live Oak 54, French Settlement 53

Friday

Girls: Springfield 64, Doyle 48

Boys: Doyle 44, Albany 39

Girls: Walker, 87, Denham Springs 23

Boys: Walker 48, Denham Springs 46

Saturday

Girls consolation final: French Settlement vs. Springfield, noon

Boys consolation final: Springfield vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.

Girls third place game: Holden vs. Denham Springs, 3 p.m.

Boys third place game: French Settlement vs. Denham Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Girls championship game: Albany vs. Walker, 6 p.m.

Boys championship game: Live Oak vs. Walker, 7:30 p.m.

