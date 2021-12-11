The Springfield girls and Doyle boys advanced in consolation bracket games Friday at part of the Livingston Parish Tournament at French Settlement’s Gerald C. Keller Gym.
Springfield’s girls put together a big third quarter to spark a 64-48 win over Doyle, while Doyle’s boys outlasted Albany 44-39.
Springfield meets French Settlement for the girls consolation championship at noon Saturday, while Doyle meets Springfield for the boys consolation title at 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS
SPRINGFIELD 64, DOYLE 48
The Lady Bulldogs led 30-21 at halftime and pulled away with a 17-9 run in the third quarter.
Doyle went 20-for-28 from the line, while Springfield was 7-for-14.
Springfield led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Emersyn Neal and Jaci Williams each scored 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Williams had eight points in the fourth quarter, while Neal hit three 3-pointers in the game.
Kylee Savant led Doyle with 17 points, going 12-for-13 from the line, including 6-for-7 in the fourth quarter. Kay Kay Savant had 15 points with two 3-pointers, while Kassidy Rivero scored eight points.
BOYS
DOYLE 44, ALBANY 39
Albany led 21-18 at halftime, but the Tigers used a 10-4 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Wyatt Shoemaker led the Tigers with 13 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Payton Jones scored nine and Boaz Kennedy had eight with two 3-pointers.
Doyle went 7-for-16 from the line and hit five 3-pointers.
J.J. Doherty had 14 points to lead Albany, which had five 3-pointers. Dylan McAlister added 11, while Destin Gentry had six on two treys.
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28
Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52
Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18
Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41
Thursday
Girls: French Settlement 54, Maurepas 21
Boys: Springfield 80, Maurepas 51
Girls: Albany 59, Holden 41
Boys: Live Oak 54, French Settlement 53
Friday
Girls: Springfield 64, Doyle 48
Boys: Doyle 44, Albany 39
Girls: Walker, 87, Denham Springs 23
Boys: Walker 48, Denham Springs 46
Saturday
Girls consolation final: French Settlement vs. Springfield, noon
Boys consolation final: Springfield vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: Holden vs. Denham Springs, 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: French Settlement vs. Denham Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: Albany vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: Live Oak vs. Walker, 7:30 p.m.
