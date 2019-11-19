Springfield used a fourth quarter run to pull away for a 50-46 win over Pine in the season opener on Monday.
The score was knotted at 35 heading into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs went on a 15-11 run to pull out the victory.
Owen Hodges had six of his 10 points during the fourth-quarter run for the Bulldogs, while Matt Grace added four points.
Grace finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Will Taylor added 12.
Springfield led 11-10 after the first quarter and trailed 24-20 at halftime.
