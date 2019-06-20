Patience finally paid off for former Springfield basketball standout Bryce Johnson.
Johnson, who was the District 10-2A MVP as a senior, will attend Southeastern Louisiana University as a preferred walk-on.
“It was drug out very long, and I’m happy to finally know where I’m going,” Johnson said of his recruiting process. “From the beginning, that’s where I wanted to go, and it worked out.”
Johnson, who said Belhaven and Louisiana College, were his other choices, said Bulldogs coach John Hii contacted Southeastern coaches, who watched the Bulldogs’ home game with St. Helena Central this past season.
“I wasn’t real familiar with how any of it works, so I never really got my name out there, so it was definitely harder,” Johnson said of the recruiting process.
Southeastern also went through a coaching change, with Jay Ladner taking over as the head coach and Southern Mississippi, bringing assistant coach Kyle Roane with him.
David Keifer is serving as Southeastern’s interim coach.
“When those two coaches (Ladner and Roane) left, and the new assistant coach came in, Coach Mark (Lieberman), he’s a friend of friend of Coach (Billy) Dreher, our (Springfield) girls coach,” Johnson said. “He told them about me too, and they were like, ‘We heard of him.’”
The SLU staff told Johnson he could walk-on, but the team didn’t have any open roster spots. That changed when two walk-on players left the team.
“I could have committed earlier, but I guess for Southeastern specifically … I had to be patient to see if the spot would open up, because if you put all the other colleges out the way, and (it’s) just Southeastern, I wouldn’t know if I would be playing college basketball, because if those two players didn’t leave, then there wouldn’t have been a spot for me,” Johnson said. “I got very lucky.”
Hii said the move to Southeastern is a positive for Johnson and the Lions.
“Every coach in America would love to have Bryce Johnson on their basketball team,” Hii said. “He works so hard. He’s a high character guy. He’s a great kid, super coachable. To be honest, I really feel like he is only now starting to scratch the surface of what he could be as a basketball player, because he just has so much raw potential. He is one of those guys that you get once every 10 years and you’re like, ‘I have a gem in this athlete.’”
Johnson said he’s been attending SLU’s practices and plans to major in physical therapy.
“It is nice being in our backyard instead of having to go hours away,” Johnson said. “A lot of my friends go here. It makes it easy.”
Johnson, who was a first-team All-Parish selection as a senior, likes what he’s seen from the Lions in practice.
“Going to their practices, they’re real intense on defense, and I love that,” Johnson said. “They’re always everywhere. They play at a real high speed, and I love playing the game like that.”
After averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks per game as a senior, Johnson knows he’ll have to put in some work to get playing time as a walk-on.
“They said it’s in my hands,” Johnson said. “It depends on how hard I work, and it’s up to me. I understand going in as a walk-on, so I plan to grind these first two years and get some weight on me and try to improve my game so that I can eventually play.
“I’m working and then going to as many as gyms as I can to play just pick-up (games).”
He said main focus is to work on his ball-handling and hit the weight room to bulk up his 6-foot-6, 180-pound frame a bit.
“At the next level, I’m a little too small right now to play down low, so I’m going to have work on my dribbling so I can play on the outside,” Johnson said.
Hii said he has no doubt Johnson will put in the work it takes to gain playing time.
“I have never seen him shy away from something because it was ‘too hard of work,’” Hii said. “In my opinion, as long as he got the opportunity, he was going to make it happen. It doesn’t really matter what’s ahead for him. I know that he’s going to put in the work. I know that he’s going to overcome all the obstacles and those kinds of things because that’s just who he is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.