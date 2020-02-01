Doyle fell behind early but pulled away in the third quarter for a 67-58 win over Northlake Christian in District 10-2A play on the road Friday.
The Tigers (19-5, 5-1) trailed 14-10 after the first quarter and cut the lead to 29-28 at halftime.
Doyle grabbed the lead with a 21-10 run in the third quarter with Braden Keen scoring eight of his 16 points, Thomas Hodges scoring seven of his 13 points and John Barrios scoring six points.
Barrios finished with 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Andrew Yuratich added 14 points.
Hodges hit four 3-pointers, and the Tigers went 13-for-18 at the free-throw line.
Bill Leahy scored 25 points for Northlake, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter.
