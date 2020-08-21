DENHAM SPRINGS – Kevin Caballero’s basketball staff at Denham Springs High is going to have a little different look this season, but it’s also going to feature some familiar faces.
Hall of Fame coach Kenny Almond, who last coached at Holden during the 2018-19 season has joined the DSHS staff, along with Jason Day, while long time assistant Tony Sterling remains in the fold.
“He’s got a lot of experience,” Caballero said of Almond. “We spend a lot of time just sitting in the office just talking about basketball. It’s not often that you can bring in a CECP guy that’s a Hall of Fame coach, and we were fortunate when Coach Almond joined us.”
“I wanted to give him an opportunity if he was retired if he wanted to get back in it,” Caballero continued. “(It’s) a little shorter distance driving from her going to Holden. We spoke about it a couple of times and then finally we sat down and he agreed. We’re hoping that we have a basketball season that we can sit on the bench together.”
For Almond, joining the Denham Springs staff was the right fit.
“I was sitting at home, and everybody’s got to have a hobby,” Almond said. “Well, I’m not good enough at golf to play it a lot. I play. I’m not very good, and I don’t have a boat any more. I used to have one, so I mean, what else is left if you can’t golf and fish? So I (figured) I’d come back out here and coach at little bit.
“I know all of the officials in the area will be happy to hear I’m returning,” he chuckled.
Almond, who earned his 900th career win while coaching at Holden and won three state titles at Woodlawn, still has a competitive fire.
“Situations sometimes are as important as talent,” Almond said. “Now, if you’ve got both – you’ve got talent and you’ve got a good situation – you’ve got a good chance of winning a lot of games. I think that’s important. I think sometimes in our world that we’re taught more about participation than winning. The United States used to be about winning, and I hope we haven’t lost that will to win because I think it’s important, and we should never apologize for winning.”
“You get competitiveness built in you, and I think that’s why they put scoreboards in the gym, so that’s why I’m doing it I guess,” Almond continued. “
Caballero said he and Almond have already picked each other’s brains on schemes and such.
“Sometimes I’d watch him, especially like zone offenses and stuff when he was at Holden,” Caballero said. “I was looking at it, and I told him when he came on, I said, ‘I want that.’ We talk about ‘what would you do in this position?’ Now some of the terminology’s different, but the game’s a simple game. If your players can play hard and everything else and you have a little success, you keep it simple. I seem to find that that’s the best way. We talk a lot. He’s brought some stuff already and only been here for a short time.”
Sterling, who’s been a fixture at DSHS, will coach the school’s freshman team.
“Whenever Tiras (Magee) left (to take the Live Oak job), I asked (Sterling) what he wanted to do, and he said he wanted to stay with what he’s doing,” Caballero said. “Coach Sterling’s been with me I don’t even know how long – came down with me from Sterlington … He’s like a son to me. As loyal as it gets. He does a great job at the freshman academy with our ninth-grade program.”
Day, a DSHS graduate, will handle the team’s strength and conditioning.
“I got his resume’ and I told Coach Sterling … ‘Coach, what are you and I our weakest at?’ And that’s in the weight room,” Caballero said. “I just felt we needed to get bigger and stronger, and I said, ‘well, this may can work.’ What he can bring will help us, and if he’s interested in getting into basketball coaching, we can help him. The players for one, it’s not that mundane lifting. They’re ready to get out here and see what he’s got. It’s true. It’s a different thing every day, and I’m seeing results already. The main thing, though, is the guys like it.”
“It’s not who’s doing what,” Caballero continued. “I think all of us together bring a little piece to the puzzle. Coach Almond brings a little bit. I bring a little bit. Coach Day brings a whole nother thing that neither of us have, and Coach Sterling’s right there with us, too. It’s a good staff. I like where we’re at, and I hope and pray that we’re allowed to put these kids out there on the floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.