The Walker girls and boys basketball teams posted wins in the Livingston Parish Tournament on Wednesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
The top-seeded Lady Cats put together a big second quarter to spark a 73-28 win over No. 8 Doyle.
Meanwhile, the top-seeded Wildcats notched a 78-31 win over No. 8 Albany.
Walker’s boys will face Live Oak, a 69-68 winner over Holden, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while the Walker girls meet French Settlement, a 55-29 winner over Holden, at 6 p.m. Friday.
BOYS GAME
WALKER 78, ALBANY 31
Walker opened the game with a 7-0 run and led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and 34-16 at halftime.
The Wildcats put the game away with a 34-13 run in the third quarter.
Ten players scored for Walker, led by Clifford Smith-Johnson, who had 16 points with two 3-pointers. Mekhi Varnado added 15 points, Brandon Bardales had 12 points with 10 in the third quarter, and Austin Workman had 11 points.
Trenton Martin led Albany with 10 points, with six in the third quarter. Kris Carter added six and Leon Hart five.
GIRLS GAME
WALKER 73, DOYLE 28
Walker led 25-17 before closing out the second quarter with an 18-0 run to pull away for the win.
Ten players scored for Walker, which hit seven 3-pointers.
Leah Eddards led Walker with 18 points, going 4-for-4 from the line with two 3-pointers. Caitlin Travis added 15 with eight in the second quarter, while Ja’Miya Vann added 11 with seven in the second quarter.
Kaelyn Contorno led Doyle with seven points, while Kassidy Rivero and Shelby Taylor each had five.
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Doyle Elementary Gym
Dec. 5-10
BOYS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs 64, No. 6 Doyle 56, OT
No. 2 French Settlement 76, No. 7 Springfield 48
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Live Oak 69, No. 5 Holden 68
No. 1 Walker 78, Albany 31
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Holden, 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Doyle vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Walker vs. Live Oak, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 6 Springfield 54, No. 3 Denham Springs 48
No. 2 Albany 65, No. 7 Live Oak 26
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 5 French Settlement 55, No. 4 Holden 29
No. 1 Walker 73, Doyle 28
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Holden, 3 p.m.
Springfield vs. Albany, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Denham Springs vs. Live Oak, 3 p.m.
Walker vs. French Settlement, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation championship, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
