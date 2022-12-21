WALKER – The Walker boys basketball team didn’t get off to the fastest of starts in its first game in the Jacobi Scott Memorial Walker Christmas Challenge Tournament, but everything worked out for the Wildcats in the end.
Booker T. Washington grabbed an early lead before Walker steadied itself to pull away for a 66-50 win Wednesday at Walker.
“I thought we came out a little slow, a little sluggish,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said after the Wildcats moved to 10-0. “(It’s) the first couple of days of the Christmas break, they’ve been in bed a little while and haven’t had to come to school, so maybe that had a little something to do with it. It took them a while to get going, but once we did … in the third quarter, I thought we took control. The defensive intensity picked up a little bit, our effort, our energy got more and more better, and that’s when we took control of the game.”
The Lions opened the game with a 5-0 run as Walker missed its first three shots.
Kedric Brown scored the Wildcats’ first basket, keying a 10-0 run that ended on Warren Young Jr.’s inside bucket, before Booker T. Washington got within three points twice as a putback cut the Walker lead to 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Walker led by five twice early in the second quarter – the second time at 16-11 – before a technical foul on the Lions swung the momentum in the Wildcats’ favor.
Brown hit a free throw after the technical and scored eight of his 14 points during a run that put the Wildcats ahead 28-13.
“I had faith in my shots, and they were going in,” Brown said. “I tried to increase the lead because I knew my team wanted to get the win and stay undefeated.”
Booker T. Washington whittled the lead to 30-23 before Young, who scored seven of his 11 points in the second quarter, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Wildcats a 33-23 lead at halftime.
Walker expanded the advantage in the third quarter, working the defensive boards while limiting the Lions to one shot on most of their offensive possessions – a formula that worked for the Wildcats for the majority of the game.
It also helped negate a size advantage for the Lions, who had one starter at 6 feet, 8 inches and another at 6-9.
“That’s one thing we’ve really been trying to emphasize lately is five white jerseys, green jerseys – whatever color we’re wearing that day – boxing out,” Schiro said. “We like to get out in transition and get going fast, and sometimes we have a tendency to want to leak out and not rebound … We did a pretty good job, and obviously when you’ve got a couple of kids that are 6-7, 6-8, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got to box out so you can get those rebounds.
“Their size could have been presented some matchup problems, but we’ve got some decent athletes,” Schiro said. “We’re not small, but we’re not big. We’re 6-3, 6-4. The athleticism kind of made up the difference.”
Ja’Cory Thomas had six of his 12 points in the third quarter, including a steal and dunk which put the Wildcats ahead 45-31.
“At halftime, we just wanted to come out, play harder, pick the speed up,” Thomas said. “We knew they couldn’t play with us, so we just came out in the second half and took over.”
From there, the Wildcats closed the quarter with a 10-2 run, with Austin Workman’s jumper pushing the lead to 55-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Schiro went strictly to his bench in the final period, and Braylen Montgomery, who scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, had a basket to give the Wildcats a 59-35 lead.
Booker T. Washington got within 62-48 before Montgomery hit consecutive baskets during a 4-2 burst to close out the game.
“That third quarter was big for us because it did give us about a 20-point lead going into the fourth and it gave us the opportunity rest our guys because we’ve got two more games in the next two nights, and it’s a good opportunity to get your young guys some significant playing time with some extended minutes,” Schiro said.
Walker plays Ponchatoula at 6:05 p.m. Thursday and Catholic at 6:05 p.m. Friday.
“You’re going to have to have somebody step up at some point in the season, especially down the road in a big situation, and (you get) to see some of these young guys, see what they can do and who’s going to be the guy that’s going to step into that role,” Schiro continued.
