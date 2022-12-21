Walker-Booker T. Washington Brandon Bardales

Walker's Brandon Bardales defends during Wednesday's game against Booker T. Washington.

WALKER – The Walker boys basketball team didn’t get off to the fastest of starts in its first game in the Jacobi Scott Memorial Walker Christmas Challenge Tournament, but everything worked out for the Wildcats in the end.

Booker T. Washington grabbed an early lead before Walker steadied itself to pull away for a 66-50 win Wednesday at Walker.

Walker-Booker T. Washington Kedric Brown

Walker's Kedric Brown drives to the basket against Booker T. Washington.

Walker's Kedric Brown and Ja'Cory Thomas discuss the Wildcats' win over Booker T. Washington.

