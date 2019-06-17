BATON ROUGE – Summer league basketball, with its fast-paced games that seem to focus on the volume of games played as much as quality, would seem to be the perfect vehicle for a team to put forth a careless effort.
Don’t tell that to Walker High.
The Wildcats kept their record in the Woodlawn High summer league perfect on Monday evening as their focus on defense propelled them to a 57-25 win over Denham Springs.
The offense was there, too, as Walker shot 61 percent from the field, and the Wildcats were never challenged as they improved to 7-0 in the Woodlawn league.
“I thought we did some good things today and I thought we have some stuff to work on, but all in all our guys came out and took care of business early,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “They played pretty good defense, got out in transition and ran and that’s what our strength is. We wanted to spread the floor and work on that.”
Overall, Walker is 12-6 during summer play, and has mixed and matched lineups at times. Team leaders Brian Thomas and Jalen Cook have each spent time away from the squad at various camps.
Thomas, who led the Wildcats with 17 points against Denham Springs, is a highly-rated football prospect and has spent time at football camps. Cook scored 3 points on Monday after spending time at the National Basketball Players Association high school top 100 camp last week.
Against the Yellow Jackets, Walker also got solid play from younger players, including a pair of freshmen, Kedric Brown and Warren Young. Brown finished with six points, Young had four, and sophomore Donald Butler scored 12.
“I think its going to be a great fit with Jalen and Brian bringing those guys along,” Schiro said.
Walker wasted no time getting started. The Wildcats got three defensive stops to start the game, and, highlighted by Cook’s 3-pointer, scored on the other end each time.
C.J. Johnson, who led Denham Springs with eight points, hit a jumper to get the Jackets on the scoreboard, but they were unable to keep up.
The Wildcats forced four turnovers in the final four minutes of the opening quarter and went on to take a 19-4 lead. Butler and Thomas each had six points.
It was more of the same in the second quarter with Walker scoring 10 consecutive points for a 29-4 lead.
Denham Springs put together its best stretch of the half in the quarter’s last two minutes, but still trailed 34-9 at halftime.
Walker finished the half 15 of 23 from the field.
“The main thing for us this summer is that I want these guys to play to our standards,” said Schiro, whose squad won the 5A state championship in 2018 and advanced to the title game this past season.
“We always want to play great defense no matter what kind of game it is -- whether its summer league, practice, early in the season or whatever. Our guys have kind of accepted that as our identity and that’s what we do. That’s what got us going early today; good defense and we got some easy transition baskets.”
Walker led 47-16 after three quarters, and 51-18 with 3:24 left to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.