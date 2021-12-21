WALKER – The game didn’t start the way Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro may have liked, but things turned out fine in the end.
The Wildcats began Tuesday’s game with Jehovah-Jireh with a different starting lineup then put together a solid second quarter to pull away for a 63-49 win as part of the Jacobi Scott Memorial Walker Christmas Classic at the Walker gym.
“I didn’t think we brought the energy that we expect to bring every night,” Schiro said after his team moved to 10-2. “Luckily there about midway through the first quarter, into the second quarter, we started making some shots. Fisher (Fontenot) shot the ball well. JR (Warren Young, Jr.) shot the ball well, and got us a little lead, and we were able to keep that the rest of the night. But again, I just think we just need to bring more energy up front to get us going a little bit.”
Young Jr. was the lone regular starter to take the court for Walker, and with the score deadlocked at 3-3, Schiro inserted the remainder of his normal starters with roughly 4:30 left in the first quarter. From there, there were five lead changes before Walker took a 13-10 advantage into the second quarter.
Jehovah-Jireh got within 13-12 to open the second quarter before Walker’s Young Jr., took over, scoring 11 of his 17 points as the Wildcats worked the defensive boards to help spark their offense.
“When you get those normal guys in there, your first-string, so-to-speak guys, you want that energy level to come up, but I guess it took them a minute coming in off the bench. They’re not used to that,” Schiro said. “Once we got out in transition a little bit, once we started getting a few easy baskets, we started making a few shots and getting some open looks.”
Young hit three 3-pointers and Fontenot added two as Walker stretched the lead to 35-20 at halftime.
“I saw they were playing soft in their zone,” said Young, Jr., who finished with 17 points. “They were playing off me, so I found openings and shot the ball. I shot it well.”
Fontenot hit five 3-pointers as part of a 17-point game.
“I was just waiting for the kicks off the drive and then spotting up and then trying to draw the defense out and maybe get a shot fake and hopefully get to the rim, and then just trying to get some rebounds as well,” Fontenot said.
In the third quarter, Donald Butler dominated for Walker, scoring 10 of his 18 points while going 4-for-5 from the line. Butler scored the Wildcats’ first six points of the quarter, helping push the lead to 41-24.
Walker closed the quarter with an 11-4 run with Butler scoring four points and Fontenot hitting a 3-pointer during the stretch to help put the Wildcats up 52-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jehovah-Jireh’s John-Paul Ricks scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and all 21 of his team’s points in the final quarter as part of a 38-point effort in which he also went 13-for-13 at the line.
“He’s the guy for them every night,” Schiro said of Ricks. “We knew that, and we had some of our better defenders. We were in his face, and he’s just a good player. He’s going to score. He knows how to score. He’s got multiple ways of scoring, and he’s hard to stop.”
Fontenot’s putback gave Walker a 63-42 lead before Ricks scored the final seven points of the game.
The Wildcats also worked with different lineups during the latter part of the game.
“You just can’t simulate game settings in practice, so any time you get a chance in a game to work on anything, to get some subs in that don’t normally play that might at some point when you get in foul trouble down the road, (there’s) a guy that might be valuable to you in a close game,” Schiro said. “It gives them some opportunities out there in a game situation. I thought we ran the offense pretty good there at some points in the second half and got some decent looks out of it.”
