WHS-DSHS Boys Mekhi Varnado, Jermaine O'Conner, James Taylor

Walker's Mekhi Varnado works between Denham Springs defenders Jermaine O'Conner and James Taylor.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

WALKER – Winning a district title may have lost some of its luster in the era of power ratings, but it’s still a big deal to Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro and his team.

Walker, the No. 4 seed in the Division I non-select power ratings, wrapped up the District 5-5A title, putting together a 30-point second quarter to key an 83-70 win over East Ascension at Walker on Friday.

Walker's Mekhi Varnado and Warren Young Jr. discuss the Wildcats' win over East Ascension to capture the District 5-5A championship.

