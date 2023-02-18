WALKER – Winning a district title may have lost some of its luster in the era of power ratings, but it’s still a big deal to Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro and his team.
Walker, the No. 4 seed in the Division I non-select power ratings, wrapped up the District 5-5A title, putting together a 30-point second quarter to key an 83-70 win over East Ascension at Walker on Friday.
“I was just talking about it in the locker room – district championships have been hard to come by,” Schiro said after the Wildcats finished the regular season at 27-5 and 5-0. “I think this district championship at Walker gives me one more district championship than state championship. It’s only my second one here, and that just says a lot about the district we played in the past several years with Scotlandville and Zachary. Even this district’s a tough district. It’s going to be very competitive moving forward. District championships are awesome. That’s what you play for.”
The turning point came after an altercation near midcourt which resulted in three technical fouls – two on the Spartans and one on the Wildcats.
At the time, the score was tied at 21-21 after Walker’s KJ Smith-Johnson nailed a 3-pointer. Smith-Johnson finished with 13 points, with seven coming in the second quarter.
The Wildcats missed the ensuing free throws, but Kedric Brown’s basket put the Wildcats ahead 23-21 before EA’s Trenton Palmer hit a 3-pointer giving the Spartans their last lead of the game at 24-23.
From there, Walker found a groove, working the boards and its transition game to build a 43-29 lead at halftime.
“I think it kind of got our guys a little fire under them,” Schiro said of the technical fouls. “Not that we weren’t playing bad or playing hard, or that we want to have to do that to get fired up to play. At that point, I think our guys just kind of really focused in, locked in, got really hyper-focused on what needed to be done after that incident and took control of the game from that point forward.”
“The transition was really good to us in the second quarter,” Schiro said. “We really took care of the basketball, got out and made good passes. There were a couple of times where we let them get a few offensive rebounds, but when we were able to limit them to one shot, we were really getting some good outlet passes and getting ahead. I think that’s when we took control and extended the lead a little bit.”
Warren Young Jr. scored eight of his 19 points in the quarter, while Brown scored 10 of his 14 during the stretch.
“We just had to calm down,” Young said of the Wildcats’ second quarter. “We were being impatient in the first quarter, so we just had to calm down and play the ball we know how to play.”
The Wildcats’ scoring surge offset a 7-for-17 effort from the line in the second quarter. The teams combined to shoot 65 free throws, with East Ascension going 16-for-31 and Walker 19-for-34 for the game.
“We’re, I wouldn’t say the best free-throw shooting team, but we’re not a bad free-throw shooting team,” Schiro said. “Our percentage is somewhere in the 60s, and it was one of those nights where it was just contagious. We couldn’t make a shot one after the other. There’s nothing to say but just get in the gym and get some more of them up and hopefully don’t have to do this again.”
Walker extended the lead to 58-37 on a pair of free throws by Braylen Montgomery with 2:31 to play in the third quarter before the Spartans got within 58-44.
Mekhi Varnado was a catalyst for the Wildcats, scoring 10 of his 14 points in the quarter, and his three-point play put the Wildcats ahead 63-44 going into the fourth quarter.
“Once we started getting stuff going and those shots started falling, everybody came together as a team,” Varnado said. “We started playing defense, all together just started doing better as a team.”
Smith-Johnson’s 3-pointer put Walker ahead 66-44 to open the fourth quarter before the Spartans got within 72-54 on Sonny Fontenot’s 3-pointer.
Walker extended the lead to 79-57 on Varnado’s three-point play with 2:58 to play before the Spartans closed with a 13-4 run.
The Wildcats opened the game with a 6-0 run and led 12-7 before the Spartans battled back to take a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“They’ve got a good team,” Schiro said of EA. “They’ve got a lot of good athletes. They’ve got some guys that can shoot the ball, some big kids. They were 4-0 in district … so they were playing for a championship just as much as we were.”
After winning the district championship, Young said there’s more work for the Wildcats to do with playoff brackets set to be released Monday.
“It’s good to me, but at the end of the day, the job’s not finished,” he said. “We’re still reaching for the higher goal, that (state) championship, so I’m not satisfied yet.”
