The Walker girls and boys basketball teams advanced to the semifinals of the Livingston Parish Tournament with wins on Wednesday.
The Wildcats picked up a 78-41 win over Holden, while the Lady Cats defeated Live Oak 67-18.
Both Walker teams are the top seeds in the tournament.
The Walker girls will face Denham Springs, a 53-28 winner over French Settlement on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. Friday for a berth in Saturday's championship game.
The Wildcats will square off with Denham Springs, which defeated Springfield 65-52 on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to the championship game on Saturday.
Thursday's schedule has Maurepas and French Settlement meeting at 3 p.m. and Albany facing Holden at 6 p.m. in girls games, while Maurepas and Springfield face off at 4:30 p.m. and Live Oak and French Settlement meet at 7:30 p.m. in boys games.
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
BOYS
WALKER 78, HOLDEN 41
The Wildcats led 22-12 at the end of the first quarter, paced by Brandon Bardales, who scored 11 of his 22 points. He had four 3-pointers in the game, with three coming in the opening quarter.
Walker stretched the lead to 35-17 at halftime and 50-27 going into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats hit eight 3-pointers in the game, while Holden did not attempt a free throw.
Warren Young Jr. added 18 points for Walker, and Ja'Cory Thomas had 14.
Eldridge Ahumada led Holden with 16 points, seven of which came in the first quarter.
Steve Garcia added eight points with two 3-pointers, while Jake Forbes and Tyler Thompson each scored six.
GIRLS
WALKER 67, LIVE OAK 18
Walker led 25-2 at the end of the first quarter and 43-4 at halftime to pick up the win.
Ten players scored for the Lady Cats, who hit seven 3-pointers.
Ray'Onna Sterling led Walker with 12 points, Kennedi Ard had 11 with three 3-pointers, and Lanie Miller scored 10 points.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with nine points, going 4-for-8 from the line. Demari Whitley had seven points and Sydney Wiginton two.
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28
Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52
Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18
Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41
Thursday
Girls: Maurepas vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Boys: Maurepas vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Albany vs. Holden, 6 p.m.
Boys: Live Oak vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls: Springfield vs. Doyle, 3 p.m.
Boys: Doyle vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Denham Springs vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
Boys: Denham Springs vs. Walker 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls consolation final: noon
Boys consolation final: 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: 7:30 p.m.
