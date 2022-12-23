The Walker boys basketball team closed out the Jacobi Scott Memorial Walker Christmas Challenge with a 65-56 win over Catholic on Friday at Walker.
Catholic led 22-17 at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats grabbed a 33-31 lead at halftime.
Walker, which had six 3-pointers in the game and went 9-for-10 from the line, stretched the lead to 48-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Ja’Cory Thomas and Warren Young Jr. each had 16 points to lead Walker. Young, who had two 3-pointers in the game, scored eight in the fourth quarter.
Mekhi Varnado added 15 points with seven in the first quarter and six in the third.
Catholic hit five 3-pointers and went 9-for-11 from the line.
