Parish Tournament Walker-Live Oak Boys Ja'Cory Thomas, Hayden Ray

Walker's Ja'Cory Thomas (1) works to the goal as Live Oak's Hayden Ray defends during the Livingston Parish Tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Walker boys basketball team closed out the Jacobi Scott Memorial Walker Christmas Challenge with a 65-56 win over Catholic on Friday at Walker.

Catholic led 22-17 at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats grabbed a 33-31 lead at halftime.

