Walker’s Jalen Cook has earned just about every honor possible during his career, and now he’s added to that total.
Cook, the state’s reigning Mr. Basketball, was a first-team selection to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State team released Sunday.
“It’s always a blessing,” Cook said of the honor. “You never really can get used to it. I just thank God he gave me the ability to go out and play at the highest level. First-team All-State is such a great honor. This is a good state (for) basketball. It’s always an honor. I always want to thank God for it – just humbled.”
Cook, an LSU signee, averaged 30.3 points per game, including 35.3 in the playoffs in helping the Wildcats to their third straight trip to the state tournament, when they fell to Bonnabel 65-60 in the semifinals.
“You don’t want to say it’s not a surprise, but with Jalen being the kind of player that he is and the work ethic that he has and the time that he puts in, I’m not super surprised,” Wildcats coach Anthony Schiro said. “He’s just a phenomenal player, and he’s well deserving of the award. He had probably the most prolific career in Walker history with the things that he accomplished. I’m sure he’s our all-time leading scorer. He’s also made three trips to the Top 28 … He’s accomplished a lot of things that nobody’s ever accomplished at Walker High School. It’s just a testament of what kind of player he is and what kind of person he is.”
Cook was also the MVP on the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 5A All-State team.
“The awards that he’s compiled throughout his career, I don’t know that we’ll ever see that again at Walker, but he’s just added on to his legacy,” Schiro said. “I can’t be more proud of him. It’s not just the awards that he’s gotten. As a person, he deserves it. He’s just a great guy, great kid. He just puts in time and effort, and he’s always been a good teammate to his teammates and everything.”
Walker’s Brian Thomas Jr. was an honorable mention selection to the team, averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as a junior.
“Brian’s a phenomenal player as well,” Schiro said. “It’s not very often as a coach that you get to have one player of that caliber, but much less to have two players of that caliber is amazing. Look at Brian’s accomplishments as far as just an all-around athlete. In football, he’s getting recruited by everybody. In basketball, he’s averaging about 17-18 points, and that’s on a team with a Jalen Cook. They just complement each other so well.”
“I always felt good about our chances in any game just because I knew I had two of the better guys in the state.”
Cook said the All-State honor wasn’t just about his accomplishments this season.
“I didn’t play for just me,” he said. “I played for the number on my chest, supporting my friend Jacobi (Scott, the former Walker player who was killed in a car accident), my whole city, my teammates,” he said. “I just tried to go out and win for them, get the ‘W’ for them and play my all. Everything is going to just work out for itself.”
Cook was joined on the first team by Latrell Holly of Alexandria, Deondre’ Buggage of H.L. Bourgeois, Jaron Pierre of St. Augustine and Reece Beekman of Scotlandville. Beekman was selected the Outstanding Player, while Lance Brasher of Alexandria was Coach of the Year.
Jamal Davis of Ouachita, Cleveland Harris III of Comeaux, Will Allen of Bonnabel, Devonte Snow of Natchitoches Central and Tai’Reon Joseph of Scotlandville make up the second team.
A pair of Livingston Parish players made the girls team, with Denham Springs’ Kate Thompson earning second-team honors and Live Oak’s Dijone’ Flowers picking up honorable mention recognition.
Thompson, a Wisconsin signee, averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in helping the Lady Jackets to the regional round of the playoffs.
For Thompson, the All-State honor isn’t about her individual accomplishments this season.
“I don’t really think of it as just myself,” she said. “Everything I did was because of my team and all the hard work we all put in. I definitely think when people just saw that we were losing all the seniors (from last season’s state runner-up team), they counted us out and were like, ‘Oh, they’re not going to be as good as last year. We don’t have to really worry about them’, but my team really brought it every day at practice. We worked hard, and it just really paid off. We accomplished a lot more than people thought we would.”
A Lamar signee, Flowers averaged 25.3, 3.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 8.4 rebounds per game in helping Live Oak to the playoffs as a senior. She also made the LHSBCA’s second team.
“A lot of people prepared for her,” Live Oak coach Michele Yawn said. “Offensively, they would deny her the ball. They would box-in-one her. They would triangle-and-two her, and she was still averaging (25.3) a game. That’s impressive for a kid that’s being the main focus of somebody else’s defense. I think her getting that honor is proof of what she did, not only just this year but her entire career at Live Oak. I think it’s well deserved.”
The girls first team features Lafaedria Green of Ouachita, Erica Lafayette of McKinley, Qua Chambers of Benton, Jerkaila Jordan of John Curtis and Amoura Graves of Ponchatoula. Jordan was the Outstanding Player, while Mary Lowry Ward of Benton was Coach of the Year.
Mikaylah Manley of Barbe, Jada Anderson of Benton, Addison Martin of Captain Shreve and Junti Franklin of Natchitoches Central round out the second team.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS
BOYS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Latrell Holly Alexandria 6-1 Sr. 15.0
Deondre’ Buggage H.L. Bourgeois 5-9 Sr. 26.0
Jaron Pierre St. Augustine 6-4 Sr. 22.0
Jalen Cook Walker 6-0 Sr. 29.5
Reece Beekman Scotlandville 6-3 Sr. 19.4
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Jamal Davis Ouachita 5-9 Sr. 12.0
Cleveland Harris III Comeaux 6-2 Sr. 23.0
Will Allen Bonnabel 6-8 Jr. 14.6
Devonte Snow Natchitoches Central 6-0 Sr. 23.0
Tai’Reon Joseph Scotlandville 6-2 Sr. 19.8
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: REECE BEEKMAN, SCOTLANDVILLE
COACH OF THE YEAR: LANCE BRASHER, ALEXANDRIA
Honorable mention
Quez Owens, Ouachita; Desmond McQuain, Alexandria; Corey Dunning, Lafayette; Bentravin Phillips, Lafayette; Kyren Lacy, Thibodaux; Kaden Pierre, Hahnville; Claudell Harris Jr., Hahnville; T.J Small, Brother Martin; Tyron Williams, Bonnabel; Daniel Ortiz, Southwood; Kendall Coleman, Captain Shreve; John Mitchell, Captain Shreve; Devin Bilbo, Airline; Bryce Roberts, Parkway; Kentrell Garnett, Catholic; Jaquan Latula, New Iberia; Kendrick Delahoussaye, Lafayette; Chavez Brown, Terrebonne; Calvin Bullock, Destrehan; Carvell Teasett, Scotlandville; Chaun Moore, Zachary; Brian Thomas Jr., Walker; Camryn Carter, East Ascension; Hobert Grayson IV, East Ascension.
GIRLS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Lafaedria Green Ouachita 6-0 Sr. 11.2
Erica Lafayette McKinley 5-10 Sr. 19.0
Qua Chambers Benton 5-7 Sr. 20.1
Jerkaila Jordan John Curtis 5-9 Sr. 23.0
Amoura Graves Ponchatoula 6-0 Jr. 23.5
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Kate Thompson Denham Springs 6-2 Sr. 17.0
Mikaylah Manley Barbe 5-9 Fr. 28.0
Jada Anderson Benton 5-3 Jr. 19.0
Addison Martin Captain Shreve 6-1 Jr. 19.0
Junti Franklin Natchitoches Central 5-7 So. 18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JERKAILA JORDAN, JOHN CURTIS
COACH OF THE YEAR: MARY LOWRY WARD, BENTON
Honorable mention
Cambria Hargrove, Ouachita; Faith Robinson, West Monroe; Dezarae Stewart. West Monroe; Indiya Smith, Pineville; Dijone’ Flowers, Live Oak; Taralyn Sweeney, Haughton; Mikaylah Williams, Parkway; Jasmine Matthews, Natchitoches Central; Yelah Moses, Hahnville; Alanna Donaldson, Chalmette; Taylor Wilkins, Mount Carmel; Jaylee Womack, Ponchatoula; Kayla Hampton, Airline; Raven Johnson, Southwood; K.C. Sims, Byrd; Kourtne Lee, Central Lafourche; Aryana Peak, Thibodaux, Addie Tremie, Sulphur; Moe Patterson, Sulphur; Kori Joseph, Hahnville; Breion Richard, Destrehan; Ashia Ward, East St. John; Kenyal Perry, McKinley; Alania Bartie, Sam Houston; Osha Cummings, Zachary; Jahniya Brown, Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.